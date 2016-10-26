Baylor women’s golf team withstands weather, UNLV

Minutes after his women clinched the team and individual titles of the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Baylor coach Jay Goble used words like “crazy” and “insane” to describe the tournament.

Baylor finished the two-round event 25 under par for an eight-stroke victory over host UNLV on Tuesday. Junior Amy Lee finished 9 under to edge Texas’ Greta Isabella Voelker by one stroke for the medal.

The tournament originally was to last three rounds, but uncharacteristic October weather wreaked havoc. Lightning forced cancellation of the second round, and heavy fog during the final round caused a delay of more than two hours.

Despite the weather, Goble’s team broke Baylor’s tournament scoring record en route to its first of the season.

“Our 54-hole scoring record was 22 under par, so we beat that mark in only 36 holes, and that is pretty unbelievable,” Goble said. “The coolest thing about it was that it was a total team effort, and we counted scores from all five players over the two rounds. I knew we had the potential and the talent, but we hadn’t lived up to it yet this year, so it was great to see everything come together.”

Lee, a junior transfer from Southern California, shot rounds of 68 and 67. Evelyn Arguelles finished at 6 under and tied for sixth with UNLV’s Alyssa Getty, who was playing as an individual.

“My play was very solid, and my ball striking was amazing,” Lee said. “This course isn’t easy, but there are a lot of birdie opportunities out there, and I gave myself a lot of chances.”

Three UNLV players finished in the top 15, led by Harley Dubsky and Alexandra Kaui. The Rebels rallied to finish second at 17 under, one stroke ahead of Idaho.

“The girls fought hard for me,” UNLV coach Amy Bush said. “We talk to them all of the time about being ready for anything and whatever may happen during a round or a tournament. They came out ready to play in the final round.”