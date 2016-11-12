UNLV Roundup: Lady Rebels top century mark in season opener

UNLV dominated from the opening tip, scoring nine unanswered in the first 84 seconds on the way to a 30-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and an eventual 102-46 victory over Concordia (Calif.) in the season opener for both teams Friday afternoon from the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Lady Rebels, who have now won 10 straight season-openers, reached the century mark for the first time since a 108-81 win over Long Beach State on March 9, 1994. It was also the largest win margin for UNLV since a 58-point win over Sacramento State on Nov. 23, 2001.

“It was fun today,” said UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier. “We played good basketball, we made good decisions. The first group did a good job of moving the ball, then the second group did an unbelievable job as well. It was a great team effort out there today, and we look for more of the same on Tuesday against Houston.”

UNLV was just two points away from placing all five starters in double-figures, while all 13 players on the roster finished in the scoring column. Leading the way was Dakota Gonzlez with 17 points on six-of-seven shooting, while sophomore Paris Strawther had a career-game, with new all-time marks in points (16) and rebounds (10) for her first career double-double.

Nikki Wheatley added 12 points, six assists and four steals

MEN’S SOCCER

UNLV will play in the WAC championship game for the second time in three years after upsetting 23rd-ranked Utah Valley 1-0 on the Wolverines’ home field in the tournament semifinals

With the win, the Rebels became the first team to hand the top-seeded UVU squad a loss at home this year, while also recording their first win over a ranked team since a 1-0 victory over No. 14 UMBC on Sept. 12, 2014 in Las Vegas.

The Rebels will play third-seeded Air Force in the championship match Sunday at 12 p.m. The winner will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The game-winner came from junior Spencer Jackson, on his first score of the year. Utah Valley held an overall 14-10 edge on shots, though UNLV had six shots on goal to just four for the Wolverines. Both teams finished with three corner kicks each.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UNLV turned in a combined singles and doubles record of 6-1 during the opening day of the Rebel Tennis Women’s Invitational at the Fertitta Tennis Complex.

The only loss for the hosts came in the top flight where Carol Yang, ranked No. 103 in the nation, fell to No. 37 Lauren Marker of Arizona, 6-1, 6-4.

Aiwen Zhu won her Flight Two match over Emily Kolbow of Colorado State, 7-5, 6-1; Anna Bogoslavets won her Flight Three contest over Deborah Suarez of Purdue, 6-1, 6-4; Jovana Kenic won her Flight Four match over Mary Wright of SMU, 7-6, 7-5; and Mercedes Lopez won in Flight Five, 6-2, 6-0, over Madison Porter of Colorado State.

In doubles, Yang and Zhu downed CSU’s Kolbow and Riley Reeves, 8-2, in the top flight while Bogoslavets and Paola Artiga won 8-4 over North Carolina State’s Bianca Moldovan and Amanda Rebol in Flight Two.

CROSS COUNTRY

UNLV finished 29th overall (827 points) at the NCAA West Regional (6K) hosted by Sacramento State at Haggin Oaks Golf Course. Spencer Moore crossed the line first for the Rebels in a time of 21:23.5 and finished 84th.

Angela Ziff (22:20.2), Sara Williams (22:39.2), Caitlin Amburgey (23:14.3) and Lindy Eskin (24:39.0) also represented UNLV.