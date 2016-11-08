UNLV women’s soccer to face BYU in NCAA Tourney first round

The Rebels are going to an NCAA Tournament. Yes, you read right, the Rebels.

The UNLV women’s soccer team is headed to the first round of the NCAA Tournament this week where they will first face the BYU Cougars.

The team earned an NCAA tournament berth for the first time in six years with a win over San Diego State in a penalty kick shootout, 4-3, on Saturday, taking the Mountain West Tournament title.

NCAA TOURNAMENT HERE WE COME! https://t.co/l69xnZCxeK — UNLV Women's Soccer (@UNLVwSoccer) November 6, 2016

The Rebels face the Cougars on Friday in Provo, Utah. The winner between UNLV and BYU will move on to face either Oklahoma or SMU.

