New RTC bus line, route changes begin Sunday

A newly created bus route and service changes to 27 other routes will go in effect Sunday, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

The new line will operate between the South Strip Transfer Terminal and the District at Green Valley Ranch hotel and casino. Buses are scheduled every 30 minutes during the daytime on weekdays and once an hour on evenings and weekends for the new Route 122, RTC officials said.

Additional changes include frequency increases on 10 routes; modifications to six routes; adjustments to paratransit service; adding 24-hour service to Route 105 along Martin Luther King Boulevard; and 10 routes with earlier morning or later evening service.

For more information, call 702-676-1606 or visit rtcsnv.com.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.