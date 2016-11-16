Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Thursday dies from injuries

A pedestrian who was in critical condition after a crash Thursday died Monday.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday to reports of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash in the area of East Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard.

A 1996 Mercedes-Benz was traveling west on East Sahara Avenue when it struck a man who was walking in the left travel lane, crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries. The Mercedes-Benz’s driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment.

On Monday, the pedestrian died from his collision-related injuries. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity after his next of kin has been notified.

