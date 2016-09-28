Henderson-area Community Events Calendar, Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Giant Garage Sale: The city of Henderson is planning to host its event starting at 7 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road. Second-hand items such as clothing, toys and books will be for sale. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

2. Adam Ferrara and Ryan Hamilton: The comedians are set to co-headline at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets are $23.75 and $26.75. Call 702-267-4849 or visit cityofhenderson.com.

3. Heritage Harvest Festival:The city of Henderson is scheduled to host a craft fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road. The event is expected to also feature a petting zoo, bounce houses and face painting. Admission is free. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Football hall of fame class: The Foothill High School Coaches Association announced its 2016 Hall of Fame class and is planning an induction ceremony at halftime of the Sept. 30 game, which starts at 7 p.m. at 800 College Drive. Call 702-799-3500.

Elton John’s Greatest Hits: Singer Brody Dolyniuk is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Call 702-547-7804.

Friday Movie Series: Henderson Libraries is scheduled to show “Money Monster” at 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Call 702-207-4260.

Writing Coach: Short story author Liz Ozi is slated to give writing tips at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Aspiring writers and authors are invited to learn about developing stories and themes. Registration is required. Call 702-207-4261.

Jerry Lewis: The singer is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $50. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Bird walks: People are invited on a two-hour adventure starting at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, 350 E. Galleria Drive. The event, put on by the Red Rock Audubon Society, is opened to beginner and intermediate birders. Participants must be 16 or older. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

David Lubar: The author is scheduled to host a book signing at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Call 702-492-7252.

Voter registration party: The Democratic Party is scheduled to host an event as part of Essence Educates: Wellness Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Essence Henderson, 4300 E. Sunset Road. Visit essencevegas.com.

College Bound: The city of Henderson is hosting its college night event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. The workshop is expected to feature resources for upcoming students such as resume writing and applying for grants and scholarships. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Run For Shelter: SAFE House is expected to put on its eighth annual 5K and 1-mile walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. Registration is $25 until Sept. 30, $30 in October and $35 the day of the race. Call 702-451-4201, ext. 2107.

“Broadway Bound”: Theatre in the Valley, 10 W. Pacific Ave., plans to perform the Neil Simon play at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 8, and at 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 9. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275 or email tivrsvp@gmail.com for reservations.

Taste of Spirit: Spirit Therapies is planning its 10th annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. A full-course meal, live entertainment, raffles, silent auctions and more are planned. Call Laurie Willmott at 702-219-1728 or visit tinyurl.com/tastespirit2016.

WORTH A DRIVE

Puttin’ On the Glitz: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Liberace Mansion, 4982 Shirley St., to benefit the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. It is set to include art, live music, live and silent art auctions, a raffle, champagne, and hors d’oeuvres crafted by Mark Sandoval, UNLV’s head culinary chef. Performances by Broadway in the Hood and pianist Wes Winters are also planned. Mansion tours will be offered. Tickets are $75 each and $125 per couple. Visit nphy.org/glitz.

Pure Aloha Festival: Attendees can enjoy live Polynesian entertainment, carnival rides, food and vendors at the festival scheduled from 5 p.m. to midnight Sept. 30, noon to midnight Oct. 1, and noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 55 or older, children 5 to 10 and members of the military. Visit vizzun.com or call 702-664-6468.

BikeFest RockFest: The event is planned from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Fremont Street Experience. The motorcycle rally is set to include poker runs, bikini contests, stunt shows and more. Tickets are $45 to $75. Visit lasvegasbikefest.com.

The Gracias Christmas Cantata: The free concert is scheduled at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit christmascantata.us.

Freakling Brothers’ The Trilogy of Terror: The haunted attraction is set to open Sept. 30 in the Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive, off West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway. It features the classic Castle Vampyre, the experimental Coven of 13 and the award-winning Gates of Hell, Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction. Hours are from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9 and 14-31. Tickets are $14 for Coven of 13 and Castle Vampyre and $15 for Gates of Hell. Line-pass T-shirts are available for $10 and are valid all month. Discounts are available for combining houses and multiple visits, including the $35 “Freak Pass.” For Gates of Hell, you must be at least 17 or accompanied by an adult and sign a consent form. Call 702-362-3327 or visit freaklingbros.com.

Oktoberfest: The all-ages event is planned from 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. The event is set to include live German music, dance, traditional food and beer, and children’s activities. Visit artslasvegas.org or call 702-229-1012.

Blessing of the Bikes: The free event for motorcycle riders is slated from 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Shadow Hills Baptist Church, 7811 Vegas Drive. The first 100 motorcycles receive a gift, and a pastor will bless the bikes and the bikers. A continental breakfast also is planned. Call 702-880-7811 or visit shadowhills.org.

350 Fest: The free event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North., and is set to include a kids’ zone, a petting zoo featuring exotic animals, the second annual LVMS Show & Shine car show to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities, and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver autograph session. A beer garden, food trucks, pet adoptions by The Animal Foundation, a poker run, raffles, vendor booths, giveaways and entertainment are also planned. Visit lvms.com or call 702-644-4444.

Grapes & Hops: Advance tickets are on sale for the food-, wine- and beer-tasting event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Advance tickets are $45 or $80 for two. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the gate for $55 each. VIP tickets are $115 and include early entry at 4 p.m., specialty food samples and a private lounge and bar. Springs Preserve members receive a $5 discount. Visit springspreserve.org or parforthecure.com.

Blessing of the Animals: The free event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at St. George’s Anglican Church, 7676 Gilmore Ave., as part of the celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. Call 702-395-4576.

It’s Ok 2B Different Youth presents “Reality Check”: The event is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy, 1201 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The event is based off of the TV show “Scared Straight” and is set to feature former gang members and inmates who plan to share their stories. Visit ok2bdifferent.net or email ok2bdifferent@gmail.com.

Orchid Society: The Greater Las Vegas Orchid Society plans its next meeting for 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. The topic is “A Day of Potting Orchids.” The social hour begins at 1 p.m. and the meeting at 2 p.m. An orchid sale, show-and-tell and food and refreshments also are planned. The meeting is free and open to the public. Call 702-845-4872.

Tea, Trends and Tranquility: The event benefiting nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Mandarin Oriental, 3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is set to include traditional brewed teas, delicacies, a tea raffle, a silent auction, a photo booth and psychic readings from Mystic Mona. A high noon tea service with tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and a fashion show by Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin is planned. Tickets are $125 per person or a table of 10 for $1,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Email events@helpsonv.org.

Dogtoberfest: The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Hydrant Club, 109 N 9th St., and is set to include live musical entertainment by Zu Musik, a three-piece German band, food catered by Legacy — Chef Bernard, beverages, a raffle, and a doggie gift bag for attendees who bring their dog. A maximum of two dogs per human will be permitted. The Hydrant Cub requires proof of current vaccination records. Admission is a donation of $35 per person. Proceeds benefit the Las Vegas Philharmonic and its educational initiatives. Visit tinyurl.com/dogtob16, hydrantclub.com or call 702-721-9663.

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival: The annual event is set from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, and is set to include live entertainment and a large vendor area including food and medieval reenactors. One-day admission is $13 for adults and $8 for seniors or children. Three-day admission is $30 for adults and $20 for seniors or children. Admission is free for children 5 or younger. Free parking is available at Del Sol High School with free shuttle service picking up to and from the festival grounds approximately every 5 to 15 minutes. Visit lvrenfair.com

Circus Couture presents “Lucky”: The charity event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455, Paradise Road. It is set to feature Las Vegas artists and performers in aerial and circus-type performances and a runway fashion show. Live and silent auctions are also planned. Many of the aerialists, artists, fashion designers and technicians taking part in Circus Couture work in productions on the Strip and have chosen to donate their time and talent to help those in the community facing medical challenges. Circus Couture benefits the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada, the state’s only nonprofit clinic treating kids with cancer, including those without medical insurance and who are unable to pay for treatment. Tickets are $35 to $75 with several multi-person VIP packages and sponsorship opportunities available starting at $500. Visit circus-couture.com.

One Drop Walk for Water: A walk demonstrating the difficulties women and children endure on a daily quest for water is scheduled to leave at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 from Symphony Park at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., and end at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Participants will enjoy food, live entertainment and raffle prizes. Registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. A shuttle from the Springs Preserve, where participants are encouraged to park, begins at 7 a.m. Fees are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Those who register by Oct. 1 get a $5 discount. Visit springspreserve.org or onedrop.org.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Hermans Hermits: The band is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-9 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $45. Visit southpointcasino.com.

McCaw School of Mines re-dedication: A re-dedication celebration marking 20 years of the McCaw School of Mines is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at McCaw Elementary School, 57 Lynn Lane. Mayor Andy Hafen, the McCaw School of Mines Board of Directors and other notables are set to be on hand for games, raffles, prizes and food at the free event. Visit McCawSchoolofMines.org.

Networking tips: The Breakfast Briefing program “How to Grow your Business/Donations Through Networking” is planned from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at Houldsworth, Russo & Co., 8675 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas Nevada Marketing Association Director David Dassow plans to discuss making the most of events and maximizing networking time. Breakfast Briefings are free to HRC clients and $35 for nonclients. Register at trusthrc.com.

Los5, After Romeo and Siahna: The concert is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets are $15 and $20. Call 702-267-4849 or visit cityofhenderson.com.

Foundation Assisting Seniors: The organization is slated to host its second annual Basket Raffle at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Sun City Anthem Ballroom, 2450 Hampton Road. People can bid on anything from gift certificates from $10 to $150 to a Keurig coffee maker and Disneyland tickets. Visit foundationassistingseniors.org.

National Night Out: The city of Henderson is seeking businesses, civic groups and nonprofits to have exhibits at the upcoming event, which is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road. The annual event is designed to raise awareness about safety issues and allow people to connect with their local police and fire departments. Call 702-267-2222.

Pamper Your Pet: The third annual event in observance of National Pet Wellness and Adopt a Dog Month is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Chapman Chrysler Jeep, 930 Auto Show Drive. The family- and pet-friendly event will feature pet-focused businesses, food vendors, a bake sale with proceeds benefitting a local pet adoption organization, raffle prizes and radio promotions. Call 888-207-1687 or visit ChapmanChryslerJeep.com.

Martin Nievera: The singer is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $32. Visit themresort.com.

Fandom Friday: Every third Friday, fans of various followings are invited to gather at 4 p.m. at Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Fans of “The Walking Dead” are expected to gather Oct. 21. The event is open to ages 10 through 17. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Norm Macdonald: The comedian is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $35. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Zombie-themed run: The city of Henderson plans to host the event at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. Registration costs $35. Visit cityofhenderson.com or call 702-267-4050.

Are You Ready for the Zombie Apocalypse: Henderson Libraries is expected to put on the event at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Presented by Stephanie Lange, the ready crew coordinator for the city of Henderson Office of Emergency Management, it will teach how to survive disasters. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Life of the Party: Kidz Bop Kids is slated to make a stop in Las Vegas at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event includes the biggest performances of the biggest radio songs of the year. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 702-267-4849.

Make A Difference Volunteer Day — Project Green: Friends of Pittman Wash is slated to host a cleanup starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex Park, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd. Lunch is planned to be provided throughout the morning. Participants can help maintain the trails, remove invasive plant species, prune branches, install signs and remove litter. Visit tinyurl.com/j44cp47.

Habitat enhancement: The city of Henderson is inviting residents to participate in Make A Difference Volunteer Day from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, 350 E. Galleria Drive. The city’s municipal forester and certified arborists are expected to teach volunteers how to install trees and shrubs to enhance and improve wildlife habitat. Call 702-267-4050.

Haunted Bridge Concert: The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is slated to put on the concert at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Lake Las Vegas, 30 Strada Di Villaggio. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

On the Sonny Side of the Strip: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. The evening is slated to have performances from Sonny Turner, Kelly Clinton and the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $20. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Halloween Carnival: Henderson Libraries is planning an event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. The event is expected to feature games, crafts and scary stories. Participants are invited to put on their Halloween costumes. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Trunk or Treat: The city of Henderson’s annual event is slated to take place from 6 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road. Admission costs $3 per child, with parents and guardians accompanying children for free. Call 702-267-4070.

Haunted at the Ranch: The city of Henderson is scheduled to put on its family-friendly event from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Whitney Ranch Aquatic Complex, 1575 C Galleria Drive. The festivities are slated to include carnival games, a craft station, bounce houses and a trick-or-treat trail. Participants are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and to bring a bag to hold their candy and treats. Admission costs $7. A parent or guardian may accompany children for free. Call 702-267-5870.

Golden Gala: St. Jude’s Ranch is slated to host its 50th anniversary gala from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $150. Call 702-294-7168.

Asia: The music group, featuring John Payne, is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets costs $30. Visit sclv.com/concerts.

Veterans Day concert: The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to put on the concert at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

Kellie Pickler: The country singer is slated to perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets start at $40. Military members get a $10 discount. Call 702-267-4849.

Wellness series: Dignity Health and Inspirada are partnering to bring the community information on a variety of health-related topics at the Toll Brothers Clubhouse, 3190 Mantua Village Ave. The Stanford School of Medicine’s Chronic Disease Self-Management program is planning a six-week series from 6 to 8:30 p.m. through Oct. 26. A lecture on diabetes is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 16. Visit inspirada.com.

Winterfest Concert: Just in time for the holiday season, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra is putting on its concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is free. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

ONGOING

Elks meetings:The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, founded 150 years ago, is an organization of adults seeking to engage in charitable work at the local and national levels. Membership is open to men and women. Meetings are planned for 7 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month except for July and August. Call the Henderson/Green Valley Lodge 2802, 631 E. Lake Mead Parkway, at 702-565-9959 or visit tinyurl.com/elksgv.

Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce Monthly Happy Hour: The event is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month and invites wedding industry professionals to join. Visit lvweddingchamber.com.

Vino With A View: This free wine event is hosted from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Ascaya, 1 Ascaya Blvd. The event allows people to meet real estate professionals from the community. Visit ascaya.com.

Family Game Day: Family fun is planned at the event from 4 to 5 p.m. monthly on the fourth Saturday at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Zumba: The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is offering free classes at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at 8050 Paradise Road. Call 702-397-2604.

Nashville Unplugged Hall Of Fame Series: Performances for the country music series are scheduled for 8 p.m. monthly on the second Thursday at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $10, and Boarding Pass card members receive a $5 discount. Attendees must be 21 or older. Visit sclv.com/concerts or nashvilleunplugged.net.

Yellow Brick Road: The classic rock tribute band is set to perform at 10 p.m. Fridays at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $5, and guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

Desert Newcomers Club: This nondenominational social club for women who are new to the Las Vegas/Henderson area is set to meet the third Wednesday of every month. Coffee meetings are planned at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of the month at the Green Valley Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Road. Visit desertnewcomersclub.org.

Open mic nights: Kelly Clinton is scheduled to host the dinner shows from 9 to 11:55 p.m. Mondays at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The events will feature little-known and established entertainers. Reservations are suggested. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com.

Harp music: Mariano Gonzalez is scheduled to perform on the harp from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays in the main dining room at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com or call 702-736-4939.