Southwest View reader shares appreciation for story

Chris Grivas, detective with the Metropolitan Police Department, talks Aug. 21 about the various ways scammers try to get older Americans to give up their private information such as credit card numbers. The seminar was sponsored by NV Energy as part of its community forum series at the Mob Museum. Jan Hogan/View file photo

Praise to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Southwest View Sept. 15 article, “Community forum warns about scams targeting Las Vegas’ senior population.” I encourage every senior in Clark County and Nevada to read it. It’ll save us from becoming fraud victims, our money being scammed and credit rating ruined.

By following the advice and tips in the article from our Metropolitan Police Department, we can avoid money loss and the stress, trauma and hardships scam victims experience.

One major, basic principle is: No matter what, never give personal information, especially over the phone, to anyone you don’t know.

For seniors who live in adult communities, such as myself, our Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Metro have a program (and it’s free), wherein a Metro Crime Prevention Specialist will come to your community complex and give a class on senior awareness to avoid being scammed out of your money. And it’s with a question-and-answer segment for specific advice.

In particular, I praise Crime Prevention Specialist Bella Yourgules-Scholes and the Siena 55-plus apartment community management where I live (one of the best apartment communities in Clark County) for the senior scam prevention class they held this year.

Accordingly, I encourage my senior citizens brothers and sisters to have your community complex management contact Metro to schedule a class. Let us remember, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

— Clyde Dinkins, Las Vegas

 

