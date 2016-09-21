Summerlin Area Community Events Calendar, Sept. 22-28, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. JazzFest:Free concerts featuring The Jozef Bobula Trio and The Sharps are planned for 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way. Bring low-back lawn chairs or blankets. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Call 702-229-3514 or artslasvegas.org.

2. Clint Holmes: Currently starring in “Between the Lines” at the Palazzo, singer Clint Holmes plans to perform from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Las Ventanas at Summerlin, 10401 W. Charleston Blvd. A special question-and-answer session is planned after the performance. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required. Call 702-789-7487.

3. Women’s Club fundraiser:The Women’s Club of Summerlin plans to host its Denim & Diamonds Gala fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 at Canyon Gate Country Club, 2001 Canyon Gate Drive, with a buffet dinner, dancing, silent auction and raffles. Proceeds will benefit the club’s Dare to Dream Grant program. Tickets are $75. Visit womensclubofsummerlin.org.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Willow Springs Loop Hike: The hike is planned Sept. 25 with a naturalist on a relatively easy trail through diverse plant life including Ponderosa pines. See pictographs, agave roasting pits, spring fed running water, and possibly even a waterfall in the desert. Combination of rocky uneven terrain and boardwalk trail. It is an easy hike of 1.5 miles for ages 7 or older. Space is limited, and registration is required. Call 702-515-5367

Fall health fair: Sun City Summerlin’s 24th annual fair is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at Desert Vista Community Center, 10338 Sun City Blvd. Local hospitals, physical therapists, home health care agencies, government agencies that assist the elderly, balance specialists, chiropractors, diabetes educators, as well as numerous other companies and services are participating. Flu shots (regular and high dose available) and pneumonia shots are set to be available.

Charity golf tournament: The Clark County Association of Health Underwriters, an organization of Southern Nevada health insurance agents, brokers and professionals, is planning its charity event at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at Siena Golf Club, 10575 Siena Monte Ave. The cost is $650 per foursome. A maximum of 72 golfers will be accepted. A barbecue lunch and raffle are planned from 12:30 to 2 p.m. to benefit the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. Contact Tournament Chairman Luis Maceira by emailing luis.maceira@yahoo.com or calling 941-256-4775.

Hiking Las Vegas: Learn about hikes in Nevada at a presentation slated for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. Branch Whitney, local author of several hiking guide books including “Hiking Las Vegas,” will explain what to bring on a hike and how to be safe. Call 702-507-3710.

Girls Night Out and About:Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., is set to host the event from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29. Events include women empowerment discussions; mind, body and soul sessions; decor mixology; Vasari shopping to benefit Shade Tree; and complimentary refreshments and cocktails. Visit tivolivillage.com.

Kindie rock: The free concert with band Play Date is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3865.

Rock Shot Bingo: The bingo session with a DJ and glow sticks is planned for 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Doors open at 8 p.m. The cost is $25. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Rainbow Youth Soccer League signups: The signups for boys and girls divisions are planned from 6 to 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Desert Breeze Soccer Complex, 8275 Spring Mountain Road. To sign up, participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate, a wallet-size photo and $115 in cash, check or money order. The fee includes 10 games, a picture plaque and a uniform. Call 702-873-1451 or ryslsoccerleague.com.

“Into the Woods”:Broadway Bound is set to present the Stephen Sondheim musical through Sept. 24 at the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center theater, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Final performances are set for 7 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24. Tickets: $15. Visit broadwayboundlv.com.

Log rolling class:The activity for ages 7 to 17 is offered Saturdays in September and October at Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, to help children develop balance skills while trying to stay atop a floating log. Registration is underway and costs $45. Call 702-229-1488.

Free document shredding: Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony is expected to host a free shredding event from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at the Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA parking lot, 3521 N. Durango Drive. Ward 4 residents are invited to bring up to five bags of boxes of personal documents per vehicle for worry-free destruction. Volunteers will be available to unload cars. Shredding will continue until noon or until the shredding truck is full . Call 702-229-2524.

Tribute band: Journey tribute band Journey Unauthorized is set to perform at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Suncoast Showroom, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets are $15. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

Cover to Cover: A tribute to The Eagles is set for 4 and 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. The all-ages show is $15. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

“Mind Control”: The performance by the Celebrity City Chorus is planned for 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $15. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Arts academy opening: Ensemble Arts Academy, 5325 S. Fort Apache Road, Suites E and F, plans its grand opening from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25. An all-star concert, instrument drive, and a ribbon cutting are planned. The public is encouraged to make tax deductible donations of musical instruments or funds for the music program to the Discovery Charter School Foundation. Visit ensembleartsacademy.com.

Concert planned: Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 8601 Del Webb Blvd., expects to kick off its free 2016 Fall Concert Series at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 with the Summerlin Saxophone Quartet. Its musical repertoire ranges from standard classical French literature for saxophone, to chorales, hymns, jazz, ballads and ragtime. A goodwill offering will be taken. Call 702-341-7800.

Variety show: “Variety at the Suncoast” is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 28 and Oct. 12 and 26 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The show is free for B Connected members. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

WORTH A DRIVE

Philharmonic concert: The Las Vegas Philharmonic plans to perform a second season of Spotlight Concerts starting at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Seating is general admission and is $70, or purchase a three-concert subscription to the series for $195. Call 702-749-2000 or visit lvphil.org.

Super Run Classic Car Show:The event featuring a variety of vintage cars is slated to return to the city of Henderson Sept. 22-25, kicking off at noon Sept. 22 at Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. The show is expected to transfer to the Water Street area Sept. 23-25. In addition to the various car shows, entertainment and food vendors are planned throughout. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Asian Heritage Celebration: Food, music, dance and arts are set to be presented from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The event is set to include cooking demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., as well as a bonsai tree display and traditional clothing exhibit. Festival admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for children 2 or younger. An additional admission fee is required to enter museums. Visit springspreserve.org.

Healthy Kids Festival: The fifth annual festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Whitney Park, 5712 Missouri Ave. Local community partners are set to promote nutrition, physical activity, growing fruits and vegetables, healthy food tasting, music and dance instruction, BMI and health assessments. Email all_4_kids@unce.unr.edu or call 702-940-5437. Register at eventbrite.com.

Run Walk Roll Against Bullying: The sixth annual Nevada PEP event is slated for Sept. 24 at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. On-site registration is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K run at 9 a.m. The 1.5-mile Fun Walk is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. The entry fee is $20 in advance and $25 on site. Visit nvpep.org.

Civil War Experience: Guests can try on Civil War uniforms and learn to march and drill in formation with input from historic reenactors at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, 6375 state Route 159, about 10 miles west of the 215 Beltway. Park admission is $7 per car for Nevada residents. Visit parks.nv.gov/parks/spring-mountain-ranch-state-park.

Las Vegas Singles Travel and Social Club: The group plans to meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. This month’s speaker plans to discuss her experience traveling through Italy and France. There is a small fee for both members and visitors to cover refreshments at the end of the meeting plus the cost of the meeting room. Call 702-239-3899.

“The Art of Craft”: A 10-year anniversary Las Vegas Crafters Guild exhibit is set to feature paintings, fused glass vases, jewelry, fiber arts, baskets and paper-crafted pieces Sept. 27 through Nov. 15 in the gallery of West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Visit lvccld.org.

DeCadence:The family-friendly food festival is set to offer cuisine from Henderson restaurants in Cadence community at Central Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Admission is free. Dishes and bites from participating restaurants as well as wristbands for beer and wine tasting for guests 21 or older will be for sale. Visit CadenceNV.com or call 702-558-9366.

The Las Vegas Hemophilia Walk and 5K: The Nevada Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation is registering participants for the Sept. 24 Hemophilia Walk and 5K at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. A light pre-walk breakfast, music, fun activities for children and a team T-shirt contest are planned. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Admission to Floyd Lamb Park is free for all walk participants. There is no fee to register, but donations are welcomed. Visit hemophilia.org.

National Public Lands Day Event:The volunteering event is slated all day Sept. 24 at Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road. Families are invited to celebrate National Public Lands Day with music and group volunteer work. For more details and to sign up, visit gomtcharleston.com or email info@gomtcharleston.com.

Ride For Kids: The event is scheduled at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Green at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Registration runs from 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Town Square with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The suggested minimum donation to ride is $40 per motorcycle and includes free coffee, morning refreshments, lunch, entertainment, a chance to win a Honda motorcycle and more. The Las Vegas Ride for Kids raises money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Visit rideforkids.org.

BikeFest RockFest: The event is planned from 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Events are scheduled Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at the Fremont Street Experience. The motorcycle rally is set to include poker runs, bikini contests, stunt shows and more. Tickets are $45 to $75. Visit lasvegasbikefest.com.

Grapes & Hops: Advance tickets are on sale for the food-, wine- and beer-tasting event scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Advance tickets are $45 or $80 for two. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the gate for $55 each. VIP tickets are $115 and include early entry at 4 p.m., specialty food samples and a private lounge and bar. Springs Preserve members receive a $5 discount. Visit springspreserve.org or parforthecure.com.

Henry Prendes Charity Golf Classic: The 10th annual tournament to benefit the construction of Henry’s Place, a camp that was the dream of Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, who died in the line of duty in 2006, is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Spanish Trail Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane. The event is also set to include social activities for nongolfers from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a dinner with auction from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee to play is $200 per player or $700 for a foursome. Nonplayers can join in the festivities and dinner for $30. Visit henrysplace.org.

“Science Fiction, Science Future”: Visitors can play games with robots, experiencing augmented reality and more, in a visiting exhibit scheduled to be on display through Jan. 8 at Springs Preserve 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit springspreserve.org.

Off-Season Series: Super Summer Theatre is teaming with Speeding Theatre Over 55, a local senior theater group, to put on black box theatrical productions at Super Summer Theatre Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 210. Upcoming scheduled shows include “Cemetery Club,” set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30; “Winter Holidays,” set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18; and “The Bikinis,” set for 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $5. Visit supersummertheatre.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Intro to the Internet: The class is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

Acting Boot Camp: Sonnet Workshop — A Classical Boot Camp for Actors is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 1, 8 and 15 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

Arts and crafts fair: The Sun City Summerlin Arts & Crafts Fair is slated from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Desert Vista Community Center, 10360 Sun City Blvd. Hand-crafted items will be available for sale. Admission is free. Call 702-363-3581.

Blessing of the Animals: The free event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at St. George’s Anglican Church, 7676 Gilmore Ave., as part of the celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. Call 702-395-4576.

Halloween event: OktOVerfest is slated from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Traditional German music, food and over 50 beers to try are planned. Adults 21 or older can purchase tickets in advance for $40 at any Lee’s Discount Liquor store. Email schorrd@opportunityvillage.org.

Fashion show: The Spook-tacular Kids Fashion Show presented by Nordstrom is planned from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest Events Center, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. The event will feature various themed activities, fashion and kids’ couture. Following the fashion show, guests will be treated to a buffet lunch, Magical Forest rides and a DJ dance party at the Magical Forest castle. Email gambitm@opportunityvillage.org.

FUPI fundraiser: Foreclosed Upon Pets Inc. is turning 8 and plans to host a fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the home of Tom and Conita Jones. Donation is $25 per person, and all donations benefit the cause. Call 702-279-2544 or email smarsh2009@yahoo.com.

“The Diary of Anne Frank”: The Bishop Gorman Gaels Theatre Guild plans to perform the play at 7 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Jim3 House of Performing Arts at Bishop Gorman High School, 5959 S. Hualapai Way. Tickets are $12. Visit bishopgorman.org or call 702-476-4175.

Watercolor exhibit: The 2016 Nevada Watercolor Society Fall Show is set to run Oct. 6 through Nov. 29 during regular library hours at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave., with the opening reception set from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Call 702-507-3630.

Preparing for an emergency: An emergency preparedness class is planned at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Summerlin Library 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

“Patrick and Tracy Show”: The show is slated for 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $15. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Triple Dare Running race: The event is planned for Oct. 8 at Bruce Trent Park, 1600 N. Rampart Blvd., and includes a 5K competitive, 5K non-competitive and 1-mile fun run. Visit tripledareruns.com.

Tribute artist: Jay White plans to perform a tribute to Neil Diamond at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $22. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

Teen activity: Teens are invited to create Galaxy T-shirts at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

Medicare session: A Medicare Information Session is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. Call 702-507-3710.

Understanding Medicare: A Medicare Made Clear seminar is planned from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Refreshments will be served. Space is limited. Call 855-861-8277 (option 1).

Halloween Horror Classics: Free movie screenings of horror classics are slated for 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

HallOVeen: Opportunity Village’s fourth annual HallOVeen event is scheduled to be open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14-31. General admission is $11.99 for adults and $9.99 for children. Children 2 or younger are admitted free. The Magical Forest will be transformed into a spooky land of goblins and ghosts. This child-friendly event will also feature rides and attractions including The Haunted Adventure by Santino and Rocco Panaro, a spooktacular Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and Boris the Elf’s 3D Experience . Guests also can enjoy crafts, movies, storytelling, “Scary-oke,” the Candy Cabin and special entertainment in the Haunted Castle Courtyard. Visit HallOVeen.com.

Jon Secada: The Cuban-American singer/songwriter is set to perform at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $35. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

Trunk or Treat: The free car show and Halloween festival for all ages is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Veterans Memorial Leisure Services Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive. Call 702-229-1100.

“Bella Donna — Voice is a Modern Time”: The show is set to be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Call 702-240-1301. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

“Ben Franklin Live”: The free performance is set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Benjamin Franklin will be brought to life by teacher and actor Chris Lowell. Call 702-507-3630.

Wine & Food Tasting Extravaganza: Nathan Adelson Hospice’s 17th annual fundraiser is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St. Proceeds benefit the hospice’s pediatric and Families in Need programs. Sample wines and cuisine from some of the area’s finest restaurants. A silent auction also is planned. Guests must be 21 or older. VIP tickets are $150 and general admission is $75. Call 702-938-3910 or visit nahwine2016.auction-bid.org.

HallOVino: The an adults-only evening sponsored by the Opportunity Village Legacy Society and Sundvick Legacy Center is planned from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. Expect wine samplings and hors d’oeurves along with Magical Forest attractions. Advance tickets are $40 and $50 at the event. Visit hallOVino.org or email schorrd@opportunityvillage.org.

Walter Hoving Home gala: The home plans its 10th anniversary gala at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. It supports program ministry and helps bring public awareness to drug addiction. Planned entertainment includes gospel recording artist Annie Meadows, and Dave Courvoisier of Channel 8 News is set to emcee. Expect also a dinner and raffle prizes. Tickets are $100. Visit tinyurl.com/h8nkrln, call 702-386-1965 or email mraftery@walterhovinghome.com.

Las Vegas Tenors: The group is set to perform at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $22. Visit suncoastcasino.com.

Ward 4 Fall Festival: The free event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. Enjoy performances by local choirs, food trucks, face painting, a bounce house and a pumpkin roll. Call 702-229-2524.

Art at the Market: The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 at Bruce Trent Park, 1600 N. Rampart Blvd., as part of the farmers market. Visit facebook.com/FarmersMarketLasVegas.

Author event: Stillpoint’s Reader’s Community plans a three-part, three-month series called “Afternoons with the Author” at the Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave. The next one is set from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22 with “Becoming A Person of Mercy: Personal Reflections and Practices on the Works of Mercy” by Max Oliva. “My Wish (to fill the people with joy) — The Life Story (thus far) of Bhante Sujatha” by Mary Gustafson is set for Nov. 10. There is no cost, but a freewill donation to Stillpoint is requested. Call 702-243-4040.

Dinosaur Ball: The Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s 25th annual event is planned from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Hosted by local comedian Paul Scally, the gala is set to include live entertainment by musician and impressionist Doug Starks and an 18-piece orchestra and Dave Courvoisier, reminiscing on the history and local impact of the accredited downtown museum. Tickets start at $250 with table sponsorship opportunities available. Visit lvnhm.org or call 702-384-3466.

“Vegas Country with Shania & Tim”: The tribute show is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Beers with Beers & Tarkanian: The event for those 21 or older is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Steiner’s Pub, 1750 N. Buffalo Drive. Join Ward 1 Las Vegas City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian and Ward 2 Councilman Bob Beers for conversation about the city. Call 702-229-2420.

Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup Soccer Tournament: The U8-U16 tournament is planned from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex and various soccer fields around the valley. The games are free to spectators. Visit lvmayorscup.com or call 702-229-2488.

Making Strides of Las Vegas: The breast cancer awareness fundraiser walk is set for Oct. 30 at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Form a team, collect donations and join the effort to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk at 8:30 a.m.Visit main.acsevents.org.

“50 Pounds from Stardom”: The show is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

“A Multicultural Feast of American Heritage”: The free event is planned for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Join storyteller Jim Cogan as he shares animated tales in celebration of American heritage and native lore. Call 702-507-3630.

Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

Soap making: The class is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

“The Anasazi and the Lost City”: The program for children ages 6 to 11 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Learn about archaeological tools and artifacts from the Anasazi people in celebration of National Native American Heritage Month. Call 702-507-3860.

Singing auditions: The Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society invites singers to perform the great masterworks with its 65-voice Musical Arts Chorus & Orchestra. The chorus is set to accompany Andrea Bocelli for the eighth time at the MGM Grand Dec. 3. There are also openings in the 20-voice choral ensemble. An audition is necessary for membership in SNMAS ensembles. Audition information is at SNMAS.com.

Photography exhibit: The exhibit “HAVANA: In the Times of Fidel by Armand Thomas” is slated to run Nov. 29 through Feb. 14 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, with the opening reception set from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Thomas’s photographs of Havana, Cuba, depict the embargo before the thaw of relations with the U.S. Call 702-507-3860.

Resolution Run: The running event is planned for Dec. 31 at Kellogg-Zaher Park, 7901 W. Washington Ave., with 5K and 10K runs. Visit tripledareruns.com.

Black & White Ball: The Nevada Ballet Theatre plans to honor Vanessa Williams as its Woman of the Year at its 33rd annual event set for Jan. 28 at Aria. Visit nevadaballet.org.

Groups, societies and clubs:

Older adults can learn more about knitting and crocheting at a program set from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults have the opportunity to play pinochle, dominoes and other games from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can learn more about computers from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

The Moms Club of Las Vegas Summerlin is welcoming new members. In addition to weekly playdates, Moms Club also hosts two to three events per week for all ages and typically include park playtime, factory tours and farmers markets. The club offers moms a chance to relax in a kid-free setting with refreshments and adult conversation. Moms Club Las Vegas Summerlin is open to all moms, including expectant mothers. Kids’ ages range from newborn to elementary school. Email momsclublasvegas.com or call 541-350-1599.

The Las Vegas Civil War Roundtable meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Charlie’s Lakeside, 8603 W. Sahara Ave. Email secesh@lvscv.com or call 702-858-9963.

An improv and comedy troupe is scheduled to meet and rehearse from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Five Star Tavern, 9201 Del Webb Blvd., at the Palm Valley Golf Course clubhouse. Spectators are welcome. Call 818-261-4566 or 702-363-5330.

Older adults can play canasta and dominos from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

The Centennial Las Vegas Genealogy Society is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of every month inside the community room of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 6670 W. Cheyenne Ave. The group is dedicated to genealogy and ancestry research. Visit clvgs7.wix.com/clvgs.

Ward 2 Walkers meet at 7 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Hualapai Trailhead Park, just north of Alta Drive on Hualapai Way. Join Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers for exercise and conversation. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-229-2144.

Current Events West, a discussion group, plans to meet from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Las Vegas Kiwi Club for retired flight attendants meets for lunch the third Wednesday of each month. Members are from American Airlines, TWA, Trans Caribbean, Reno Air, Ozark and USAir. Times and locations vary. Visit thekiwiclub.org or call 702-269-3042.

The Rotary Club of Las Vegas-Summerlin invites the Summerlin business community to breakfast and fellowship Tuesdays at 7:15 a.m. at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle. Email summerlinrotary@rotarysummerlin.org.

Monthly bladder cancer support group meetings are planned for the fourth Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive, in meeting room 1a. Patients and survivors of bladder cancer and their spouses, partners and caregivers are invited for informational and support meetings. RSVP to Don or Teri at donrosiew@gmail.com or terikoehler@gmail.com.

Needlepoint & Stitchery is planned for older adults from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A cardiac support group is slated to meet at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month in classroom 1A at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7470.

A cardiac support group is set to meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. RSVP to 702-388-4888. This support group provides peer-to-peer patient support and education, including meeting others living with heart disease, learning how to live with heart disease, and having your questions answered by knowledgeable staff members.

A stroke survivors support group is set to meet from 3 to 4 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7061.

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada has set its monthly meet for 1 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at Sahara West library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit jgssn.org.

A gynecological cancer support group is set to meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. The group is facilitated by Branda Kent, Nevada chapter leader for the Cervical Cancer Coalition. Call 702-233-7751.

A tobacco cessation program is planned for Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A stroke support group is set to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., especially for adults 55 or younger but everyone is welcome. Call 702-853-3162.

The Jewish Singles Social Club for men and women plans its next meeting for 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday of the month at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-233-8618 or 702-243-1761.

The free West Side Photo Club plans to meet from 7 to 9 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive. It is looking for active, experienced photographers willing to share their knowledge and passion for digital photography. The varied meeting agenda promotes the technical, artistic and social aspects of photography. Email westsidephotoclub@yahoo.com.

The German Friendship Club is set to meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at the Trails Community Center, 1910 Spring Gate Lane. Call 702-254-2590.

Named for the 10-13 call for an officer who needs assistance, the Las Vegas 13 Club meets the last Thursday of most months (except November, when it meets the third Thursday) at 7 p.m. at O’Aces Sports Bar, 4955 S. Decatur Blvd. The club is made up primarily of retired New York Police Department officers and other law enforcement officers. No meeting is planned for December. Visit lvten13.com. Call 702-349-5313 or email trimbolipeterd@yahoo.com.

The nonprofit Las Vegas Crafters Guild meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Michael’s, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Meetings are open to the public and consist of a short business portion, followed by an educational program. Call 702-260-0932 or visit lasvegascraftersguild.com.

The Westside Newcomers Club plans its monthly coffee event for prospective members at 9:15 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road. The coffee event is for those new to the area. Email westsidenewcomersclub.org or email wncmbrship@yahoo.com.

The Las Vegas chapter of the American Merchant Marine Veterans invites past and present Merchant Mariners to its meetings, set for 11 a.m. the third Friday of every month except Aug. at the Red Rock Moose Club, 4970 W. Charleston Blvd. Call 702-732-0888.

For those 50 or older, Seton Singles Meetings are planned at 5:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive. Gatherings include food, dine-outs, movie nights, card games or game nights, theatrical productions and other local activities. Email setonsingleslv@gmail.com.

Sports Talk, a discussion group, is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Fridays at the St. Tropez Buffet at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The group is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Summerlin Writer’s Club plans to meet at 3:30 p.m. the third Friday of the month at 8885 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140. Call 702-204-4250.

Classes/services:

Free blood pressure screenings are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required; 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Atria Seville, 2000 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to offer a chair yoga and meditation class for seniors from 2 to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The class is led by master Mitch Menik and is open to the public. Sign in at the front desk. Email atriaseville.com or 702-804-6800.

Free Fly Fishing Workshops led by Bill Teresco are set to be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners and from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for advanced students Thursdays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Email basspro.com or call 702-730-5200.

The free MS Stretch & Flex class for those with multiple sclerosis and H2U members ($5 fee for all others) is planned from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Mindfulness and Insight Meditation is planned for 4:15 p.m. Sundays at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

Matt Hennager plans to offer free guitar lessons for beginners from noon to 1 p.m. the first three Sundays of each month at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Arrive 15 minutes early to tune your guitar. Call 702-507-3630 or 702-533-3611.

Churches:

Grace Presbyterian Church’s Hualapai campus, 4590 S. Hualapai Way, plans to host a free movie night at 6:30 p.m. the second Friday of every month. Doors are set to open at 6 p.m., and popcorn and snacks will be provided. Call 702-384-4554.

The Birds of the Air Food Pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

Central Christian Church’s Summerlin congregation is scheduled to meet at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School, 2015 S. Hualapai Way, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon Sundays. Visit centralonline.tv/summerlin.

At Tivoli Village:

Free parent and child tennis clinics by the United States Tennis Association Nevada are planned for the first Sunday of every month for children 8 or younger in the Children’s Play Area at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd. The clinic for 3- to 5-year-olds is planned from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and for 6- to 8-year-olds from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

The Fresh52 farmers market is open for the season at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., with new vendors. The market is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. On select dates, guests can also enjoy special events, live entertainment, chef demonstrations and free arts and crafts for kids. Ride a bicycle to the market and receive a 10 percent discount. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue plans to host pet adoptions from noon to 3 p.m. the second, third and fourth Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave. Adoptions are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. the first Sunday at Shaggy Chic Pet Salon at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. Visit ahome4spot.com.

At Village Square:

The monthly Third Thursdays event is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Village Square, 9400 W. Sahara Ave., to provide the community with fun activities and promotions at the shops and restaurants in the center. A car show and arts and crafts vendors are planned, along with raffle prizes and music. Visit govillagesquare.com or call 702-625-4108.

At Downtown Summerlin:

Fit4Mom plans to host Stroller Barre classes from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Downtown Summerlin is offering a farmers market curated by Kerry Clasby, also known as The Intuitive Forager, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Pavilion on Festival Plaza Drive between Rosemary and Oval Park drives. The market features 90 percent organic produce and plans to host cooking demonstrations, live music, classes dedicated to ecological stewardship and tasting events. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

The U.S. Tennis Association plans to host free tennis clinics for children ages 3 to 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in the Macy’s Court at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. The clinics are designed to introduce the sport to children and teach basic skill set. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Rampart Casino entertainment:

Addison’s Lounge in the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live entertainment. Call 702-507-5900.

J.C.’s Irish Sports Pub inside the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live music 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Call 702-869-7725.

The Rampart Casino’s Round Bar, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to present live music throughout the week. Call 702-507-5900.

Bonkerz Comedy Club inside Addison’s Lounge at the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., has acts slated for 7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 702-507-5980.

Red Rock Resort entertainment:

Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature Mahi Crabbe from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in T-Bones Chophouse. Cali Tucker is set to perform from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Steven Raper is set to perform from 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Line dancing is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., for guests 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays in Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Onyx Bar at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Rick Duarte is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Tony Venniro from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Lucille’s at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to host live entertainment from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

The Bingo Room at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature live music for guests 21 or older from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Local entertainment:

Friday Night Band Night is set to present live rock, blues or country bands at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at The Summit, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Admission is $10 with a one-drink minimum. Call 702-240-1311.

Las Vegas Accordion Club members Walter Piortrowski, Etta Baykara, Betty Guthrie, Mary Kaplan and Bob Schoffstall are scheduled to perform from 1 to 4 p.m. every third Saturday at the Food Factory, 4140 S. Durango Drive. Visit facebook.com/LVAccordions.

Free museum admission:

Bank of America invites cardholders to explore Southern Nevada museums free as part of the Museums on Us program the first weekend of every month. Anyone with a U.S. Trust, Merrill Lynch or Bank of America debit or credit card can visit the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place; the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North; or the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., free. Present a debit or credit card to receive free museum admission. Visit museums.bankofamerica.com.