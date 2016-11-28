Cooler temps and breeziness expected for week in Las Vegas Valley

Weather in the Las Vegas Valley for Monday will be marked by “cool temperatures and windy periods,” National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Monday should reach a high of 57 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, he said. Winds are expected to range between 10 and 20 mph, but in the evening they could increase to 25 mph.

Tuesday’s high is expected to hit 56 degrees. Highs for the rest of the week should be Wednesday, 54 degrees; Thursday, 55; and Friday, 53, Pierce said.

There were some reports of light rain in central Las Vegas early Monday morning, but no rain was in the forecast for the week. Breeziness will likely remain.

