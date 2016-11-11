Cooler weather moving into Las Vegas Valley next week

The Las Vegas Valley may see normal temperatures again next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm system bringing winds and cooler weather should move into the valley around Wednesday of next week, according to meteorologist Chad Shafer.

Temperatures through this weekend will stay warmer than average, he said. If Friday reaches its forecast high of 80 degrees it will be the eighth 80-degree or higher day the valley has seen this month, matching the previous record for November.

The valley also is approaching the record for the most 80-degree or higher days in a year. The previous record is 208 days, and if Friday reaches or passes 80 degrees, the total for this year will be 205.

Saturday should see some cloud coverage that will keep the valley a little cooler. Saturday’s forecast high is 75 degrees.

Sunday and Monday should see highs in the upper 70s, Shafer said.

Usually temperatures are in the mid- to upper-60s at this time of year, but Shafer said that a high pressure system covering the western U.S. is blocking other weather patterns that would bring the usual fall cooldown.

