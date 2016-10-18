Forecast calls for 80s this week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley should expect a “very quiet forecast for the week” with clear skies and calm winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will see a high near 82 degrees and a low of 61 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 81 degrees and the “morning might have a stretch of breezy northerly winds,” according to meteorologist Chad Shafer.

Thursday’s high will be 83 degrees before the valley sees a warm period over the weekend, Shafer said.

Friday and Saturday have forecast highs of 87 and 89 degrees, respectively. These temperatures are about 10 degrees above normal, according to the weather service.

A system is expected to move into the valley late this weekend and early next week may bring the first measurable rain in nearly two months, Shafer said.

