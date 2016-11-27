Posted 

Las Vegas Valley under wind advisory Sunday

A plane taking off from McCarran International Airport is flanked by a windmill and an American flag blowing in the wind at the Western Trails Neighborhood Park in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to remain lower than usual through the week with high winds on Sunday, meteorologist John Salmen said.

Highs should reach 55 degrees Sunday, Salmen said. The chance of rain is estimated at 40 percent.

The National Weather Service has also issued a wind advisory until noon Sunday. Winds in the morning should range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Later in the day winds should decrease to about 10 to 15 mph and last until Monday, Salmen said.

Highs for the week are forecast at 57 degrees for Monday, 56 degrees Tuesday, 53 Wednesday and 54 Thursday.

The dip in temperatures is not necessarily permanent, Salmen said. The sudden temperature change reflects a cool system making its way through the Valley.

Overall, Salmen said, it should be “an unsettled week of weather.”

