Sunny and cool temps for Las Vegas Valley today

This week’s forecast for the Las Vegas Valley includes sunny skies, comfortable high temperatures and light wind, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will see a high of 80 degrees, which is about 6 degrees below normal, according to meteorologist Andy Gorelow. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 82 degrees and light northwest winds may be felt in the afternoon, according to the weather service.

Thursday’s high temperature stays slightly below normal at 80 degrees, but temperatures will rise as the weekend approaches, Gorelow said.

Friday will see a high of 83 degrees before temperatures return to normal with 87-degree highs on Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather service.

