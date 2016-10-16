Wind advisory issued for Sunday, gusts up to 40 mph

The Las Vegas Valley can expect another day of high winds and temperatures reaching the mid 80s today, around 86 degrees, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Winds should range between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gusts reaching 40 mph, he said. The western and southern Valley can anticipate higher winds.

Monday morning ends the weekend wind advisory with winds of 10-15 mph, Outler said. Skies should be sunny and the high should reach 81 degrees.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are forecasted for 83 and 80 degrees, respectively.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.