Winds in Las Vegas Valley expected to be calm for weekend

Strong winds caused a sign near McCarran International Airport to fall into the roadway Wednesday night, but winds are expected to be calm over the weekend.

Parts of the Las Vegas Valley saw gusts over 50 mph, and the official top wind speed recorded at McCarran on Wednesday was 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The sign that was blown over blocked drivers from using the airport tunnel. Drivers headed to Terminal 1 were advised by airport officials to use alternate routes.

Wednesday’s high of 78 degrees tied the record high set in 1977.

Thursday will be much cooler with a high of 62 degrees, and winds could gust up to 25 mph, according to the weather service.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 63 degrees. Winds are not expected to be an issue through the weekend, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Saturday and Sunday’s forecast have highs of 69 degrees.

Monday has a 20 percent chance for rain and will be mostly cloudy, Outler said.

