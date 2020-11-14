Findlay hosts golf tournament to benefit FEAT

The first-ever Findlay Invitational Golf Tournament will be held Dec. 12 at Desert Pines Golf Club. The tournament will benefit Families for Effective Autism Treatment.

Findlay Jennifer Strobel, executive director of FEAT, and Scott Nicolari, general manager of Findlay North Volkswagen, hold a donation check.

Findlay North Volkswagen General Manager Scott Nicolari has organized the first-ever Findlay Invitational Golf Tournament on Dec. 12 at Desert Pines Golf Club. The purpose of the tournament is to benefit Families for Effective Autism Treatment.

FEAT’s mission is to provide information about therapies, support services and resources to families and individuals affected by autism spectrum disorder. It’s a cause that is near and dear to Nicolari’s heart, as his youngest was diagnosed as being on the spectrum when he was 4 years old.

Nicolari’s support for the autism community is evident when you come into the showroom at Findlay North VW and see that most employees have autism pins on their name badges. According to webmd.com, 1 in 59 children born today is on the autism spectrum, so this is an increasingly common issue.

The tournament is open to the public. The cost is $400 per foursome or $100 for individuals who want to play a round and support the cause. Sponsorship opportunities are available for interested businesses.

Further information can be obtained by calling FEAT at 702-368-3328 or visiting www.featsonv.org

While Nicolari and Findlay North Volkswagen are organizing the tournament, a number of Findlay dealerships wanted to participate, including Findlay Honda Northwest, Findlay Chevrolet, Findlay Joydrive, Findlay Toyota and Findlay Chevy Buick GMC Bullhead City.

Nicolari expressed his appreciation to the other Findlay dealers.

“We would like to thank everyone that has helped with the tournament and especially to all of the Findlay employees from so many of the Findlay stores. This helps families with kids and even adults on the spectrum continue to receive the support they desperately need,” Nicolari said. “We hope even more people come out and participate in what will be a fun-filled day for a great cause.”

Jennifer Strobel, FEAT executive director, said “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Findlay Automotive Group. Their support of local children and families impacted by autism has been impactful, especially during this time.”