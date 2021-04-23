Mecum motorcycle auction returns to Las Vegas

Mecum Auctions’ annual vintage and antique motorcycle auction begins Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. An estimated 1,750 motorcycles will go on the auction block.

Mecum Auctions This 1936 Harley-Davidson EL was bought in 1994 from Dale Walksler of the Wheels Through Time museum, “the museum that runs,” in Maggie Valley, N.C.

Mecum Auctions’ annual vintage and antique motorcycle auction will take place Wednesday though May 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, featuring an estimated 1,750 motorcycles. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the event is recognized as the largest global gathering of consignors, buyers and spectators who share a passion for the history, beauty and camaraderie invoked and inspired by vintage and antique motorcycles.

Among the 13 collections currently consigned to the auction are a total of 386 consignments, of which 325 are offered at no reserve. Private collection highlights include 96 offerings from The Dick Ray Estate Collection—which includes BSAs, Nortons, Triumphs and many others at no reserve—and another 90 no-reserve offerings from The Stephenson Collection, including a historic 1929 Douglas SW5 Speed model.

The J.C. Burgin Collection is another main attraction assemblage slated to sell in Las Vegas, and this group of approximately 50 motorcycles stands as one of the only collections in the world to contain at least one example of all 12 of Harley-Davidson’s famed Knucklehead series. From the 1936 Harley-Davidson EL and the ultra-rare 1943 Harley-Davidson E Model, all the way up through the 1947 Harley-Davidson FL, all 12 model years of the venerable Knucklehead are present and accounted for, all are in stunning condition and all will be offered at absolute no reserve.

Another Harley-Davidson highlight among the Vegas auction lineup is a 1907 Harley-Davidson Strap Tank with an original engine bearing No. 1877. Already one of the most desirable Harley-Davidson models in existence, this example is one of the most correct and original of its kind and has a rich personal history that is well documented, including time on display in several museums and a feature in the book “Heroes of Harley-Davidson.”

Included among the six high-quality motorcycles that make up The East Coast Motorcycle Collection is a restored 1911 Pierce Four Cylinder that is powered by a 4 HP four-cylinder backed by a two-speed gearbox and a rebuilt and restored 1940 Crocker Big Twin. This Crocker features Motor No. 40-61-113, which was rebuilt by the late Dale Walksler of the Wheels Through Time museum.

An iconic 1950 Vincent Black Lightning from The Sinless Cycles Collection will also grace the Las Vegas auction stage. The bike was originally ordered by Danish sidecar racing champion David Axelson through the Copenhagen Vincent dealer Villy Egen.

Bidder registration for Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycles 2021 is available in advance online at Mecum.com and on-site at the auction for $200, and it includes admission for two to all four auction days. For those unable to attend in person, enhanced remote bidding options are also available, with options for both online and telephone bidding.

Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information on Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycles 2021 and all other scheduled 2021 auctions, visit Mecum.com. To view the list, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com, or call 262-275-5050 for more information.