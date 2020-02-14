Subaru of Las Vegas, 8 News Now protect the environment

The 8 News Now Living Green Super Recycle Day, sponsored by Subaru of Las Vegas, was a blockbuster success Feb. 1 at UNLV’s Thomas Mack Center. The event is estimated to have drawn more than 5,000 people bringing a vast assortment of items to be recycled.

The invasion of Thomas & Mack’s parking lot started filling up quickly early on Feb. 1. By midday, it’s estimated that more than 5,000 people had joined efforts to clean up the environment in the 8 News Now Living Green Super Recycle event, presented by Subaru of Las Vegas. (Findlay)

Subaru of Las Vegas General Manager Burton Hughes embraces Findlay Automotive Group’s commitment to giving back to the community. From Red Rock Search and Rescue to feeding the hungry, the Findlay Automotive Group generates goodwill to help groups and individuals spanning the six states in which its dealerships currently operate.

The latest event, the 8 News Now Living Green Super Recycle Day, was a blockbuster success Feb. 1 at UNLV’s Thomas &Mack Center.

When Hughes was offered the opportunity to become the title sponsor of the recycling event, he jumped at the chance to team up with the staff of KLAS-TV, Channel 8.

The 8 News Now Living Green Super Recycle event is estimated to have drawn more than 5,000 people bringing a vast assortment of items to be recycled. Participants all had the same goal of protecting the environment. With attendees lining up at the Thomas &Mack Center early in the morning and running through midafternoon, the jampacked day saw dedicated souls working together to make a difference.

The 8 News Now Living Green Super Recycle Day — now in its ninth year — has continued to expand each year. In fact, those who participated this year cannot wait for the next one to come around. The staff and television personalities of Channel 8 are among those who get a thrill out of the event every year and enjoy the opportunity to connect with the community in a very personal way.

As Subaru of America President and CEO Tom Doll said, “At Subaru, we feel it’s our personal responsibility to protect Earth’s natural wonders and encourage our retailers and customers to engage in smart environmental practices, simply because it’s the right thing to do.

“Along with our retailers across the country, Subaru works to reduce waste and preserve resources and natural spaces — making real, meaningful commitments to these goals,” he continued. “All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants, and Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Foundation.”

This is Subaru of Las Vegas’ second year as the title sponsor for this event, and the partnership shows no signs of letting up.

This year’s event generated impressive results: Care Coalition collected 805 pounds of expired or unused pills; Shred It processed 160,000 pounds of paper; Republic Services garnered over 6,000 pounds of cardboard; Spread the Word received 5,500 donated books, more than double the 2,000 books from last year; and Goodwill received 236 donations.

The benefits of this event are felt in different ways. The 236 donations collected by Goodwill will actually help put people back to work. Additionally, the 100,000 pounds of electronics will help those who have visual impairments via the Blind Center.

“This highly anticipated annual event allows our local community to contribute in the efforts of 8 News Now, Subaru of Las Vegas and our other caring partners to properly dispose of household items in an environmentally friendly manner that otherwise would end up in our landfill, water supply or, in the case of medications, also in the wrong hands,” said Lisa Howfield, Channel 8’s vice president and general manager.

“I thought the 8 News Now Living Green Super Recycle event was an amazing example of what we can accomplish when we bring together a group that is so passionate about the environment. This program proved that, and we’re all proud to have been a part of it,” Hughes said.