2017 MKC is getting all of the attention at Findlay Lincoln

Lincoln No matter what you may encounter – from urban traffic to rural driving and all points in-between – the Lincoln MKX is designed to handle it.

With an array of first-in-class features, first-for-Lincoln luxuries and an available first-for-Lincoln powertrain, Lincoln MKC adds a small premium utility vehicle to the showroom and competes in one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry.

Lincoln MKC provides all the traits one would expect of a sporting SUV but with the refinement and elegance of a luxury sedan. Crisp lines, a sculpted tailgate and a blend of a low roofline and high beltline give Lincoln MKC a gracefully athletic stance

Lincoln MKC delivers quality at every touch point with meticulously crafted materials that define the essence of elegant artistry. The use of wood, espresso ash swirl or Santos rosewood on the interior trim, brings a contemporary, warm feel to the interior. Bridge of Weir Deepsoft Leather, totally unique for Lincoln, surrounds you with luxury on the inside.

How would you like your vehicle to welcome you when you approach it? With Lincoln Experiences, your vehicle will welcome you with unique lighting, both outside and in. When you stand to open the door, the Lincoln mat will be illuminated on both sides of the vehicle so you are literally recognized and welcomed by it.

GTDI engines for Lincoln combine three different engine technologies — direct injection, turbocharging and twin independent variable-cam timing — to provide on demand power and excellent fuel economy. The standard 2.0-liter GTDI I-4 engine offers up 240 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. Available in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. With an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating ranging from 19 city/29 highway mpg depending on the model.

Another amazing option is the 2.3-liter GTDI I-4 engine. This offers up and impressive 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque for those of you who are looking for a little more fun. Power is delivered by three brilliant technologies — turbocharging, direct injection and twin independent variable camshaft timing.

Further, the 2.3-liter engine empowers Lincoln MKC to offer a towing capacity of 3,000 pounds, when properly equipped. Here’s an interesting fact, the 2.3-liter GTDI I-4 has more torque per cylinder than the BMW X3 step-up inline six-cylinder engine.

Technological advances include Auto Start-Stop — when the vehicle stops, the engine stops. That way, the vehicle emits zero emissions and helps save fuel.

Lincoln Drive Control offers three different drive modes — sport, normal and comfort — so you can customize your driving experience to your liking. Sync3, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning, active park assist with park out assist, forward sensing system, lane-keeping system are among the list of amenities.

Every Lincoln owner with a smartphone can use the new Lincoln Way app. The feature includes arranging free pickup and delivery service, vehicle systems status, parking and reservations (in select cities) vehicle location, roadside assistance and more.

And if you didn’t think the level of service and exclusivity couldn’t get better, there’s Lincoln Black Label. From the shopping to the ownership experience, Lincoln Black Label provides Personal Service with a dedicated team of individuals: Lincoln Black Label concierge, Lincoln Black Label experience liaison, Lincoln Black Label sales liaison and Lincoln Black Label service liaison.

The goal is to provide an elevated experience where the client controls how and where they spend their time. Findlay Lincoln is the only Lincoln Black Label dealership in the Las Vegas Valley.

Further information about Findlay Lincoln can be found online at www.findlaylincoln.com or by phone 702-558-8888. Findlay Lincoln is part of the Findlay Automotive Group, a family-owned business that began serving Nevadans in 1961.