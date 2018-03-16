2018 Dodge Journey is at Chapman

Spring is right around the corner, and Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram has the perfect SUV for your next road trip. The all-new 2018 Dodge Journey is ready for your next expedition, hence the name.

“The Dodge Journey was made to hit the open road,” said Chapman General Manager Don Hamrick. “It has everything you need for a memorable road trip, and don’t forget, the journey is just as important as the destination.”

The Journey was built with adventure in mind offering seating for seven, a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models having a highway driving range of more than 500 miles per tank. Other performance features include electronic stability control, assisting with security and efficiency, a towing capacity of up to 2,500 pounds with trailer sway control and fold-flat seating, with up to 67.6 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

Get up-to-date information with the available award-winning Garmin GPS navigation system, Uconnect 3 NAV, featuring an 8.4-inch touchscreen, remote USB ports and available Bluetooth streaming.