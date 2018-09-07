2018 Escalade remains popular at Findlay Cadillac

The Escalade SUV at Findlay Cadillac fills the wants and needs of various buyers. It’s a combination of luxury, performance and convenience. Inside, the Escalade offers OnStar 4G LTE and a built-in Wi-Fi hot spot, which allows the owner to connect to up to seven devices from up to 50 feet away.

Findlay Cadillac Marketing Manager Sergio Brooks touts the 2018 Escalade at the dealership in Henderson’s Valley Automall. (Findlay)

The Escalade app is able to lock and unlock, remote start and get select vehicle information from anywhere with reception. Smart Start Keyless Access connects allows the owner to unlock the doors without removing the key fob from a pocket or handbag.

The Escalade is powered by a 6.2-liter, 420-horsepower V-8 paired with the intelligent 10-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive provides advantages, allowing the owner to select from an Auto mode, two- or four-wheel drive Hi for normal road conditions or 4WD Low for challenging conditions.

In snowy conditions, Cadillac’s StabiliTrak helps control the vehicle by automatically applying the brakes and reducing engine torque in difficult driving conditions. Magnetic Ride Control reads the road up to 1,000 times a second to automatically adjust the suspension to road surface, wheel and weather conditions. In addition, the Standard Trailering Package provides an 8,300-pound trailering capacity.

Dealership marketing manager Sergio Brooks said the Escalade has attracted a wide variety of buyers. “You have everyone from the single person to even soccer moms,” he said. “Then, too, we have retirees who want an SUV.”

Brooks notes that some buyers have come from as far as Reno to get the deal and precise model they’re looking for.

The dealership will co-sponsor the Cadillac and LaSalle Club’s second annual Cadillac Under the Stars car show 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Village Square on the northwest corner of West Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road.