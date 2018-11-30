2019 Ram wins Truck of Texas award

The redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 has taken the auto world by storm with new and innovative features and recently was named the Truck of Texas by Texas Auto Writers Association.

All 2019 Ram models are available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. (Ram)

All six models of the 2019 Ram 1500 are available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

Starting with the basics, the 2019 Ram is built with a high-strength steel frame that increases the maximum hauling capability to 2,300 pounds.

Under the hood, you will find the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine, which features the new eTorque mild hybrid system.

Pair the new hybrid engine with the Ram’s new grille shutters, air dam and a class-exclusive air suspension system, and you will see savings at the gas pump and experience improved performance, towing capabilities and much more.

The 2019 Ram improved its sleek but tough appearance with an upgraded RamBox Cargo Management System, LED projector headlamps, 22-inch aluminum wheels and new wheel side steps and tow hooks.

Inside the crew cab, you willfind premium leather seating, extended length rear passengers, a redesigned center console and additional cargo space.