2019 Silverado High Country now available at Findlay Chevrolet

The highly acclaimed 2019 Chevrolet Silverado has arrived at Findlay Chevrolet, and longtime Southern Nevada business owner Rob Martinez was among the first to capitalize on the General Motors masterpiece.

Findlay Longtime Las Vegan Rob Martinez, who has purchased several Chevrolets over the years from Findlay Chevrolet, recently bought a 2019 Silverado High Country from the dealership situated at 6800 S. Torrey Pines Drive in the southwest valley.

The highly acclaimed 2019 Chevrolet Silverado has arrived at Findlay Chevrolet, and longtime Southern Nevada business owner Rob Martinez was among the first to capitalize on the General Motors masterpiece.

Martinez bought the Silverado High Country and has big plans for the truck.

“This is my third High Country I have bought — all through Cliff Findlay,” Martinez said. “I have been buying trucks from Cliff Findlay for more than 40 years, and I won’t go anywhere else.

“My first car from Findlay was a 1973 Camaro that I got when I got out of high school. We have been buying trucks from Findlay since 1978.’’

Martinez, 64, said he purchased the new Silverado High Country because of the new body style, along with the bronze color.

“My other truck was also a High Country and it was less than a year old when I traded it in,” he said. “I specifically came down here to buy the new truck and did it right on the spot. I only buy Chevrolet trucks or cars from Cliff Findlay. Altogether, we currently have seven Chevrolet vehicles in our family, and they all came from Findlay Chevrolet.”

Features on Martinez’ 2019 Silverado High Country include a 6.2 liter V-8 engine with more than 420 horsepower and a 10-speed automatic transmission; automatic lowering and raising tailgate; heads-up display feature with driving data projected in the windshield in front of the driver’s eyes; and a towing package that when properly equipped can tow up to 12,000 pounds.

An estimated 450 pounds has been removed from the overall weight of the truck, which is now more powerful than previous models, and the overall strength of the vehicle has been increased thanks to Chevrolet engineers.

“Other car dealerships used to try to get my business, but I always turned them down,” said Martinez, who owned Gornowich Sand and Gravel on Spring Mountain Road since the 1970s.

The proliferation of buyers also includes several other family numbers.

“My sister and brother-in-law also have three Chevys from Findlay,” Martinez said.

To say that his family is a dyed-in-the-wool Chevrolet is truly an understatement.

“There’s a lot to be said about an honest hometown car dealer in Las Vegas,” Martinez said. “When it comes to buying vehicles, we’re on automatic pilot heading for Findlay Chevrolet.”

Martinez is certain that the Silverado High Country will serve him well.

“It will get me anywhere I want to go,” he said. “It’s a truck from the cab back, but it’s a luxury vehicle on the inside. It’s the best of all worlds, and will tow my snowmobile trailer with ease.”

Martinez buys his trucks from veteran Findlay Chevrolet sales consultant David Janacek.

“We have built a relationship over the years, so I ask for him when I come in,” Martinez said. “He knows everything about the trucks.”

Janacek said the 2019 Silverado is living up to its expectations.

“Trucks have always represented the bedrock of what people buy,” he said. “People used to purchase trucks mostly for utility purposes,” he said. “Now, though, truck buyers and their families want premium features such as seating for six, front and rear cameras and ventilated seats, to name a few.”