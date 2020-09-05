104°F
2021 Kia Seltos a smart, stylish SUV at Findlay Kia

September 4, 2020 - 5:56 pm
 

Most of us would like to put 2020 in the rearview mirror, so why not do it with the new 2021 Kia Seltos? It’s Kia’s answer to consumers’ appetite for a compact SUV.

The Seltos has rear cargo space of 26.6 cubic feet, and with the second-row seats down, that increases to 62.8 cubic feet. When the seats are up, the second row offers substantial legroom.

It is well-equipped with technology including an 8-inch touch screen infotainment system that is standard. The SX Turbo trim boasts a 10.25-inch screen. The EX and SX Turbo trims have wireless smartphone charging pads.

Where safety and comfort are concerned, lane-keeping assist and departure technology are standard. All-wheel-drive models come equipped with heated seats.

Because this model is meant to appeal to families with one or two children, it’s worth noting that all Seltos trims have a rear occupancy alert system. This system reminds parents that there is someone sitting in the backseat to ensure that a child isn’t left alone in the vehicle.

Gasoline is relatively inexpensive right now, but all things are subject to change, especially gas prices. So it’s reassuring to see that Seltos S FWD trim gets an EPA estimated 29 mpg city and 34 mpg highway. The SX AWD trim gets an EPA estimated 25 mpg city and 30 mpg highway.

So what do the critics have to say about the 2021 Kia Seltos?

J.D. Power writer Christian Wardlaw said: “The 2021 Kia Seltos is a competitive small SUV. Bigger inside than similarly priced vehicles and dripping in value compared to the smaller members of the compact SUV class, it’s nimble and enjoyable to drive (especially in turbocharged format) and roomy enough to accommodate a family of four. Add Kia’s industry-leading warranty program, the impressive quality of the controls and switchgear, and the depth and breadth of its technology, and new 2021 Seltos strikes me as a real bargain — like any Kia is.”

Findlay Kia internet manager Scott Bier has seen customers’ reactions to the Seltos firsthand. He says it’s been popular because it’s a good fit for families.

“The Seltos has a great price point for the amount of features you get,” he added. The starting price is around $23,000.

