All-new 2019 Ram 1500 arrives at Chapman Dodge

This month, Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram was one of the first dealers in the valley to welcome the 2019 Ram 1500. The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn is re-engineered from the inside out making it the strongest and most capable Ram yet.

FCA The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn is built to serve.

This month, Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram was one of the first dealers in the valley to welcome the 2019 Ram 1500. The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn is re-engineered from the inside out making it the strongest and most capable Ram yet.

The 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine can tow upward of 12,750 pounds and has a total payload capacity of 2,300 pounds, thanks to the high-strength steel frame which works to enhance stiffness and durability for maximum hauling capability. The advanced 1500 also features eTorque, a 48-volt battery-powered, motor generator that works to improve handling and optimize shift changes for efficiency and drivability.

“Ram definitely did not disappoint with this new 2019 line,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “The all-new 1500 sure is a thing of beauty, almost to the point where it is too nice to drive. It’s good looks are equally matched with the advanced technology, capability and safety features.”

From the advanced aerodynamics to the 61.5 cubic-foot cargo bed, this crew cab has many valuable exterior features that serve the driver far beyond its sleek but tough appearance. Other beneficial features include the upgraded RamBox Cargo Management System, LED projector headlamps, 22-inch aluminum wheels and chrome wheel-to-wheel side steps and tow hooks.

The 2019 Ram premium leather seating is featured in the 2019 Ram. The new extended crew cab length increases the rear passenger leg space by 4 inches, with a rear flat-load floor for comfort and additional cargo storage.

Other entertainment and convenience features include a 12-inch touchscreen Uconnect navigation system with Apple CarPlay Support and Android Auto, a redesigned center console allowing you the option to charge up to five phones, a bin for hanging file folders, space for a 15-inch laptop and USB high-speed charging ports, and Harman Kardon Premium Audio System featuring 19 speakers throughout the cabin.

Safety and security also are high priority in the 2019 lineup. New blind spot monitoring, with rear cross path and trailer detection scans, and an available 360-degree surround view camera helps eliminate blind spot zones. Lane departure warning, parallel and perpendicular park assist and adaptive cruise control with stop and go capabilities are also important features put in place to keep you safe and in control at all times behind the wheel.