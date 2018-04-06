Bentley Las Vegas at Towbin Motorcars selected for Bentley Elite Club

Bentley Las Vegas at Towbin Motorcars, located at 5550 W. Sahara Ave., has been selected as one of nine dealerships in America to join the Bentley Elite Club in 2018.

Towbin Towbin Motorcars showcases the top luxury automotive brands in Las Vegas, including the Bentley.

The Bentley Elite Club is a prestigious award granted annually to dealerships that have achieved a series of objectives in all areas of after-sales and, ultimately, have achieved the highest ratings in client satisfaction.

Bentley Las Vegas, owned and operated by Towbin Motorcars, offers a range of manufacturer-approved vehicles as well as services aimed at maintaining the power and performance of Bentley vehicles. The showroom currently features the latest Bentley Motors automobile range, including the Continental Timeless Series and the new Bentayga SUV.

“How we make someone feel is just as important as how they build these incredible cars,” said Jesika Towbin-Mansour, managing partner of Towbin Motorcars. “We have a great team that is dedicated to creating an outstanding customer experience. I’m proud and thrilled that as a result of our efforts, we’ve been selected as an elite club dealer.”

Bentley Motors is a British manufacturer and marketer of luxury cars and SUVs — and a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG since 1998. Bentley Motors is currently operating in 58 different markets, with more than 200 retail partners.