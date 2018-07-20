Brighten your summer with Jeep Renegade

Chapman Chrysler Jeep is swimming in deals this summer, and one of the best buys on the lot is the 2018 Jeep Renegade. This sub-compact SUV combines comfort and sport all in one.

Whether you’re venturing off-road or heading out on the town, you’re sure to get there in style with six available models to choose from at Chapman.

Get ready to turn heads this summer with fun colors like Omaha Orange, Hypergreen, Solar Yellow and Colorado Red, which enhance the exterior design and add to the sleek, stylish look. With select models available in both front- and four-wheel drive paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, you can find the exact vehicle that feels perfect for you. Other available exterior features include heated exterior mirrors, deep-tinted glass windows and the My Sky Removable Panel Sunroof, giving you the option to detach or retract panels for open-air driving.

“With its bold colors and modern feel, the Jeep Renegade is one of the most exciting vehicles Jeep has to offer,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “Six different models give you the freedom to choose from endless available features and impressive capability.”

Convenience and technology features for the 2018 Renegade include the newest-generation Uconnect systems, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, available keyless entry and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Like all Jeep vehicles, safety and security features are engineered to keep you protected regardless of where your next adventure may take you. The Renegade includes seven standard air bags, full-speed forward collision warning with active braking and available ParkSense Rear Park Assist System with rear backup camera.

If you’re interested in the Jeep Renegade but not quite ready to buy, the 2019 Jeep Renegade Limited and Trailhawk were revealed last month. Some new features for the 2019 model include a refreshed interior along with innovative technology upgrades, LED lighting, a new turbo-diesel engine, three available transmission options and an additional setting to the Selec-Terrain Traction Management System. 2019 models are scheduled to be released this fall.