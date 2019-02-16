Buyer likes speed of 2019 Sonata Limited Turbo

Retired New York school teacher Jeffrey Pollack purchased his sixth Hyundai recently from Hyundai of Las Vegas at 7150 W. Sahara Ave. His latest model is a 2019 Hyundai Sonata Limited Turbo. (Hyundai of Las Vegas)

Retired New York school teacher Jeffrey Pollack has purchased six vehicles from Hyundai of Las Vegas in the past 15 years.

Over the years, he has been a big fan of the Hyundai turbo model. His latest purchase came recently when he bought a 2019 Hyundai Sonata Limited Turbo through veteran sales consultant Tony Fisher.

“I just like to know that when you need the speed, it’s there for you and gets you out of the way,” said Pollack, who added that his 2019 Sonata Limited came with 245 horsepower.

Pollack noted that the 2019 Sonata suspension feels tighter and that the lane assist is a good feature.

“Hyundai has also improved its suspension in the newer Sonata,” he said. “It grips the road much better.”

“Fuel mileage is also very good,” Pollack added. He said he gets between 18 and 22 miles to the gallon around town and between 30 and 32 miles on the highway.

Included in Pollack’s purchase of the 2019 Sonata is a long list of features such as advanced braking system, blind spot detection system and lane keep assist, power seats on the driver’s and passenger’s sides, the Hyundai Blue Link, and rearview camera and rear parking sensors.

Pollack praised Fisher.

“He doesn’t push the customer,” Pollack said. “He’s not an aggressive sales consultant.

“I only used to buy used cars — that is until I moved to Las Vegas,” he said. “However, I decided to buy only new Hyundais when I got here, and Tony has been a big help with my car-buying experience.”

Hyundai’s new models for 2019 include the Accent, Elantra, Elantra GT, Ioniq Electric, Ioniq Hybrid, Kona, Veloster and the Santa Fe SUV.

Vehicles come with a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty.