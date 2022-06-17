89°F
Caden Underwood: Official photographer at Findlay VW

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
June 17, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Caden Underwood, the official automotive photographer for Findlay VW Henderson shot this photo ...
Caden Underwood, the official automotive photographer for Findlay VW Henderson shot this photo of a Lamborghini. (Caden Underwood)

Auto enthusiasts, meet your new go-to automotive photographer.

Emerging talent Caden Underwood specializes in automotive photography and has a keen eye for capturing the perfect shot of cars in motion and the intricate details of automotive designs.

Over the past couple of years, Findlay Volkswagen Henderson has focused on finding young talent and showcasing their work through its dealership. Caden’s work came to its attention through photos he started posting from the monthly Findlay VW car meet, First Friday. When he was still only 16, they reached out to him and the rest, as they say, is history.

Caden has been the official automotive photographer for Findlay VW Henderson since 2019 and has shot photos for print ads, social media campaigns and more. As soon as he was old enough to jump on the payroll, the dealership snagged him up as an official employee.

“While we know Findlay VW might be just a stop along the way of his photography career, as we are sure his talents will take him to do big things, we are so grateful to have Caden working with us today,” said Marcy Colletti, Findlay VW marketing director.

“If you’re interested in automotive photography, you need to check out Caden’s work. His photos are truly one of a kind, and he is quickly making a name for himself in the automotive photography world. I cannot wait to see what he creates next!”

To learn more about Caden and his work, be sure to check out his follow him on Instagram, @cru_media.

Lexus of Henderson offered any golfer participating in the 25th annual Nevada Professional Faci ...
Lexus of Henderson swings support toward 2 golf events
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson was a gold sponsor in the recent Nevada Professional Facility Managers Association’s 25th annual golf tournament and sponsored a foursome in the Helix Electric of Nevada Spring Golf Tournament. Both event raised money for local charities.

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction continues
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction continues
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction continues at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru in anticipation of an end-of-the-year grand opening for the $40 million automotive dealership.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas to host Jags and Jets
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas will host Jags and Jets, Come Experience the Lifestyle, a fundraiser to benefit Miracle Flights Nevada. The event will be held Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Ray Dinardi, left, general manager of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, presents a donation for $100 ...
Jaguar Land Rover supports Governor’s Black-Tie event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Black-Tie Invitational golf and social event raises funds for numerous nonprofit organizations that support children, teens and women in need throughout Las Vegas. Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas sponsors the event and donated $100,000.

The Las Vegas community gathered together to support Findlay Volkswagen Henderson in cleaning a ...
Findlay VW Henderson celebrates Earth Day
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Although Earth Day was established in 1970, the movement has mobilized 1 billion individuals that take action every year. Over 190 counties are engaged in Earth Day and have created significant change. Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson jumped at the opportunity to get involved with Earth Day and hosted a successful cleanup for the community.

Findlay Automotive Group's Tyler Corder presents a check to Ann Marie Pereth, co-founder and an ...
Findlay Automotive supports A Public Fit Theatre
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay’s Tyler Corder believes in its mission to help bring the arts to Las Vegas through local theater. Being a fan of the theater, Corder felt it was important to support A Public Fit Theatre.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers have an opportunity to support a worthy cause and be one ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas supports Adam’s Place
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers can support Adam’s Place and be one of the first to own a completely redesigned new Range Rover as part of a charity auction that continues through 5 p.m. Friday.