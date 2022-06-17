Caden Underwood: Official photographer at Findlay VW

Over the past couple of years, Findlay Volkswagen Henderson has focused on finding young talent and showcasing their work through its dealership. Caden Underwood has been the official automotive photographer for Findlay VW Henderson since 2019.

Caden Underwood, the official automotive photographer for Findlay VW Henderson shot this photo of a Lamborghini. (Caden Underwood)

Auto enthusiasts, meet your new go-to automotive photographer.

Emerging talent Caden Underwood specializes in automotive photography and has a keen eye for capturing the perfect shot of cars in motion and the intricate details of automotive designs.

Over the past couple of years, Findlay Volkswagen Henderson has focused on finding young talent and showcasing their work through its dealership. Caden’s work came to its attention through photos he started posting from the monthly Findlay VW car meet, First Friday. When he was still only 16, they reached out to him and the rest, as they say, is history.

Caden has been the official automotive photographer for Findlay VW Henderson since 2019 and has shot photos for print ads, social media campaigns and more. As soon as he was old enough to jump on the payroll, the dealership snagged him up as an official employee.

“While we know Findlay VW might be just a stop along the way of his photography career, as we are sure his talents will take him to do big things, we are so grateful to have Caden working with us today,” said Marcy Colletti, Findlay VW marketing director.

“If you’re interested in automotive photography, you need to check out Caden’s work. His photos are truly one of a kind, and he is quickly making a name for himself in the automotive photography world. I cannot wait to see what he creates next!”

To learn more about Caden and his work, be sure to check out his follow him on Instagram, @cru_media.