Cadillac Through the Years draws crowd at Town Square Las Vegas

Findlay Cadillac Chad Solis and his daughter, Liv, 5, are seen by his 1963 Cadillac Coupe de Ville with a factory Eldorado package during the 12th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show April 30 at Town Square Las Vegas.

There was a buzz around town with regard to the 12th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show April 30 at Town Square Las Vegas. A gathering of more than 30 custom Cadillacs at SpeedVegas the previous day bolstered the Findlay Cadillac-sponsored annual car show in one of the country’s most colorful displays.

Chad Solis, the president of Cadillac Kings of Las Vegas, said the show was awesome. His club brought about 10 cars to the show.

“It was awesome, and the weather was perfect,” Solis said. “I had my own Cadillac show at SpeedVegas the day before. The Cadillac thing is a lot of fun. I always wanted one of them when I was younger but never could afford it.

“Everybody loves his or her own Cadillac. It doesn’t matter what kind of car enthusiast you are. Everyone is drawn to an old Cadillac, which can fit into any car show.”

Solis said Cadillacs draw enthusiasts of all ages.

“We have one a guy in our club who is in his early 30s” said Solis, adding that the club’s oldest members are in their 50s. “There is a real love for a classic car, especially when that classic is a Cadillac. Our cars are all original with stock white wall tires and the works.”

Originated out of Southern California, Cadillac Kings of Las Vegas has been in existence for the past 10 years.

“We’re nationwide,” Solis said, “There are 21 chapters throughout the country.

In what has become a colorful gathering of cool cars and excellent crowds at Town Square Las Vegas near the 215 Beltway and Las Vegas Boulevard, Cadillac Through the Years drew an excellent turnout of both classic cars and automotive enthusiasts on a day that was highlighted by beautiful weather.

Findlay Cadillac general manager John Saksa praised the event.

“This is a fun event,” said Saksa, who again partnered with the Cadillac and La Salle Club of Las Vegas to present the car show. “We added a few new elements to the show this year, and the result was an even bigger event.”

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder said the show continues to be an attention-getter.

“This event just keeps getting bigger and better each year,” Corder said. “The beautiful Cadillacs from all eras are a real attraction. We appreciate our partnership with the Cadillac LaSalle Club and with Town Square Las Vegas who help us put on this great community event.”

Further information about the event can be found by visiting www.cadillacthroughtheyears.com or www.facebook.com/caddyshow.