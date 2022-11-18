CardinaleWay accepting donations to help homeless

CardinaleWay is partnering with Catholic Charities to help the homeless with a donation drive for warm clothing and non-perishable food.

CardinaleWay Acura or CardinaleWay Mazda on West Sahara Avene are encouraging donations to be dropped off between Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. at either dealership. (CardinalWay Las Vegas)

CardinaleWay Las Vegas is giving back this holiday season with a donation drive to assist the Las Vegas Valley’s homeless population.

Operating both CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura dealerships on West Sahara Avenue just west of Rainbow Boulevard, the CardinaleWay organization places a premium on giving back, especially during the holiday season.

“Driving change in our communities through more philanthropic efforts is important to us and our employees at CardinaleWay,” said Stephen Beecher, general manager for both dealerships. “Our culture is about giving back and helping people in need, and this drive is just one of those contributions.”

CardinaleWay is partnering with Catholic Charities to help the homeless with a donation drive for warm clothing and non-perishable food. The dealerships are encouraging donations to be dropped off between Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. at either CardinaleWay Acura or CardinaleWay Mazda. Both dealerships will be closed on Thanksgiving to be with family.

“We love this community, the customers we serve and upholding our mission as a God-first company to serve Las Vegas in a way that is mutually beneficial,” Beecher said.

CardinaleWay Las Vegas also partners with other organizations, including the Las Vegas Rescue Mission and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.