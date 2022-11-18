46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Dealer News

CardinaleWay accepting donations to help homeless

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
November 18, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
CardinaleWay Acura or CardinaleWay Mazda on West Sahara Avene are encouraging donations to be d ...
CardinaleWay Acura or CardinaleWay Mazda on West Sahara Avene are encouraging donations to be dropped off between Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. at either dealership. (CardinalWay Las Vegas)

CardinaleWay Las Vegas is giving back this holiday season with a donation drive to assist the Las Vegas Valley’s homeless population.

Operating both CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura dealerships on West Sahara Avenue just west of Rainbow Boulevard, the CardinaleWay organization places a premium on giving back, especially during the holiday season.

“Driving change in our communities through more philanthropic efforts is important to us and our employees at CardinaleWay,” said Stephen Beecher, general manager for both dealerships. “Our culture is about giving back and helping people in need, and this drive is just one of those contributions.”

CardinaleWay is partnering with Catholic Charities to help the homeless with a donation drive for warm clothing and non-perishable food. The dealerships are encouraging donations to be dropped off between Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. at either CardinaleWay Acura or CardinaleWay Mazda. Both dealerships will be closed on Thanksgiving to be with family.

“We love this community, the customers we serve and upholding our mission as a God-first company to serve Las Vegas in a way that is mutually beneficial,” Beecher said.

CardinaleWay Las Vegas also partners with other organizations, including the Las Vegas Rescue Mission and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

MOST READ
1
Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website
Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website
2
CARTOONS: How to tell if someone has drunk too much Kool-Aid
CARTOONS: How to tell if someone has drunk too much Kool-Aid
3
Rapper Blueface shot man who made joke at strip club, report says
Rapper Blueface shot man who made joke at strip club, report says
4
Las Vegas casino cage robbed
Las Vegas casino cage robbed
5
Customers hail ‘Mattress Mack’ after millions in refunds from bets
Customers hail ‘Mattress Mack’ after millions in refunds from bets
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Volunteers help pack bags of fruit at the Three Square Food Bank. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Lexus dealerships partner with Three Square
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are accepting food donations for Three Square Food Bank through Nov. 19.

Centennial Subaru entrance signage has been installed. (Centennial Subaru)
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru opening soon
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru, located at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd., is scheduled to open to the public later this fall.

Las Vegan Fred Messina competed in this year's Silver State Classic in a pearly white 2020 F-ty ...
Jaguar Land Rover supports driver in Silver State Classic
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas supported local resident Fred Messina in the 2022 Silver State Classic Challenge. He competed in a pearly white 2020 F-type bought at the dealership.

Construction workers prepare the ceiling to install tiles. (Centennial Subaru)
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction in homestretch
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction continues at a steady pace at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru with the installation of tile floors, ceiling panels, glass walls and exterior aluminum composite material panels surrounding the dealership.

The fall FIT graduation was comprised of students from both the automotive technology class and ...
Findlay congratulates FIT academy graduates
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive has long supported the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow’s Standards of Excellence Academy. The academy offers students a gateway to career advancement in jobs and occupations that are in demand.

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru, currently under construction, is holding a job fair Thursday at it ...
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is holding job fair
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru is looking to fill positions for sales brand specialists, service and parts consultants, service technicians, detailers, service valets, lot porters and car washers.

Vehicle display windows at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru are built on the second and third floors ...
Centennial Subaru construction pushes ahead
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction continues at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru, which has an anticipated December grand opening.

Located alongside Towbin Alfa Romeo/Fiat and Towbin Kia in Henderson’s Valley Automall, Towbi ...
Towbin launches EV-only store at Valley Automall
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Located alongside Towbin Alfa Romeo/Fiat and Towbin Kia in Henderson’s Valley Automall, Towbin EV is a one-stop dealership dedicated to EVs. The store will be selling mostly pre-owned electric vehicles along with some brand-new vehicles.