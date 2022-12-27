66°F
Dealer News

Centennial Subaru donates $1K to elementary school

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
December 27, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters, from left, Principal Juanita Booker Fraiser, Le ...
Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters, from left, Principal Juanita Booker Fraiser, Lexus of Las Vegas Financial Services Manager/Social Media Director Dominick Gagliano, Lexus of Las Vegas Inventory Director Andrea Sipes and Dean Allen art teacher Julie Leavitt are shown with the $1,000 check being held by fifth-grade student Analea Jacobson. (Centennial Subaru)

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru recently donated $1,000 to Dean La Mar Allen Elementary School in appreciation for being welcomed to the northwest community by fourth- and fifth-grade students who presented their new neighbor with handmade Christmas tree ornaments.

“We will place these beautiful ornaments on our tree when we open later this month,” Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters said. “This is such a wonderful community, and one of the main reasons Centennial Subaru decided to move here. Our team at Centennial Subaru is excited to open soon and meet more of our neighboring Las Vegas residents.”

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is located at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd. Inventory is now available for pre-opening at centennialsubaru.com

THE LATEST
Towbin Kia in the Valley AutoMall showcases a variety of vehicle options including the 2023 Kia ...
Kia Soul leads with value, comfort
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

With inflation and gasoline prices tightening budgets around the Las Vegas Valley, Towbin Kia of Henderson might have the perfect holiday solution heading into the new year — the 2023 Kia Soul.

On the left kneeling are Valley Automall board members Greg Heinrich, dealer principal Henderso ...
Valley Automall celebrates 14 Days of Christmas
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Valley Automall recently hosted various Southern Nevada charities at its 14 Days of Christmas at Findlay Honda Henderson, during which time it donated a collective $35,000 to these charities.

Getty Images
Lexus, Centennial Subaru hold toy drive for autism families
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas, Lexus of Henderson and Centennial Subaru are conducting a toy drive to benefit the Southern Nevada nonprofit organization Families for Effective Autism Treatment.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers participate in October's Wheels event. (Jaguar Land Rover ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas holds Wheels event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Twice a year, Land Rover Las Vegas hosts its Wheels event to guide customers through the numerous features and capabilities of their respective Land Rovers.

The service area at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is ready for receiving vehicles. (Las Vegas Cen ...
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru on final approach to open
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is nearing the end of its construction phase and is in the process of getting the new dealership presentable to the public.

Tyler Corder, left, CFO of Findlay Automotive, and Stephanie Bernas, right, marketing director ...
Findlay partners with After-School All-Stars to help at-risk youth
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with After-School All-Stars Las Vegas to provide free, comprehensive after-school programs that keep children safe and help them find meaningful achievements in both school and life.

Former Vegas Golden Knight defenseman Ryan Reaves (third adult from left), Gaudin Ford executiv ...
Gaudin Ford funds refurbishment of Boys & Girls Club game room
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The region’s oldest Boys & Girls Club recently unveiled its newly refurbished game room. The refurbishment project was possible through a $35,000 donation from Gaudin Ford.

CardinaleWay Acura or CardinaleWay Mazda on West Sahara Avene are encouraging donations to be d ...
CardinaleWay accepting donations to help homeless
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

CardinaleWay is partnering with Catholic Charities to help the homeless with a donation drive for warm clothing and non-perishable food.

