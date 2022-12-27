Centennial Subaru donates $1K to elementary school

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru recently donated $1,000 to Dean La Mar Allen Elementary School in appreciation for being welcomed to the northwest community by fourth- and fifth-grade students.

Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters, from left, Principal Juanita Booker Fraiser, Lexus of Las Vegas Financial Services Manager/Social Media Director Dominick Gagliano, Lexus of Las Vegas Inventory Director Andrea Sipes and Dean Allen art teacher Julie Leavitt are shown with the $1,000 check being held by fifth-grade student Analea Jacobson. (Centennial Subaru)

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru recently donated $1,000 to Dean La Mar Allen Elementary School in appreciation for being welcomed to the northwest community by fourth- and fifth-grade students who presented their new neighbor with handmade Christmas tree ornaments.

“We will place these beautiful ornaments on our tree when we open later this month,” Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters said. “This is such a wonderful community, and one of the main reasons Centennial Subaru decided to move here. Our team at Centennial Subaru is excited to open soon and meet more of our neighboring Las Vegas residents.”

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is located at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd. Inventory is now available for pre-opening at centennialsubaru.com