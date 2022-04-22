56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
If you are having problems accessing today’s e-Edition, please click on this link VIEW E-EDITION
Dealer News

Centennial Subaru interior structures taking shape

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
April 22, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru's construction completion is on schedule for a 2022 fall opening. ( ...
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru's construction completion is on schedule for a 2022 fall opening. (Centennial Subaru)

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru’s car wash walls and roof, bathroom structures and third-floor walls have been set in place. The next construction milestone will be the first-floor concrete slab pouring scheduled for May.

“We’re about 20 percent complete,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “Vehicle lifts in our 35 service bays are being installed in May with the massive steel framing for our 11,018 square-foot glass vehicle showroom that will be the face of our dealership set to soon be erected.”

Centennial Subaru, an impressive three-story 131.879 square-foot automotive dealership, located on 5.49 acres at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95, is scheduled to open to the public in November. It will feature a 3,832 square-foot covered vehicle display patio on the first level, including a 26,527 square foot service garage and a 7,809 square-foot parts warehouse.

The third level will have 55 service vehicle parking stalls, along with 54 employee-parking lanes. One of Centennial Subaru’s unique features will be 10 illuminated vehicle display windows that will be visible to drivers on U.S. 95 and Centennial Center Boulevard.

“Our motto is we want to be part of the community,” Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters said. “We want to build lifelong relationships with the community, our associates and the guests who come do business with us. We think it’s going to work well.”

Ascent Automotive Group is a platform comprised of various dealerships located across America with a focus on next-level customer service and care.

MOST READ
1
Plane flips over while waiting on runway at Las Vegas airport
Plane flips over while waiting on runway at Las Vegas airport
2
New airline to Las Vegas adding more flights in September
New airline to Las Vegas adding more flights in September
3
Graney: Decision to pull Robin Lehner head-scratcher with Knights
Graney: Decision to pull Robin Lehner head-scratcher with Knights
4
3 arrested after confronting Legacy High student, 1 batters school police
3 arrested after confronting Legacy High student, 1 batters school police
5
A’s crowds plummet with team officials again in Las Vegas
A’s crowds plummet with team officials again in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chuck Loubert
Jaguar Land Rover Henderson shines light on trafficking
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

In less than a year, Jaguar Land Rover Henderson has helped several nonprofits and is now partnering to help F.R.E.E. International, an organization dealing with human trafficking.

Gaudin Motor Co. raised $3,800 to refresh the Victim Advocacy Room, a child-friendly environmen ...
Gaudin donates new Victim Advocacy Room to Metro
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Gaudin Motor Co. raised $3,800 in team member donations to refresh the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Victim Advocacy Room.

Centennial Subaru Approximately 75,000 square feet of concrete have been poured at Centennial S ...
Framing at Centennial Subaru nears completion
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Construction continues at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru. Southern Nevada’s newest automotive dealership is scheduled to open to the public in November.

Gaudin Motor Co. owner Gary Ackerman, right, receives a proclamation from Clark County Commissi ...
March 11 recognized as Gaudin Motor Company Day
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas proclaimed March 11 as Gaudin Motor Company Day. Gaudin Motor Co. is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month.

Through the end of March, Gaudin Motor Co. is donating $100 for every new and pre-owned car sol ...
Gaudin donates $100 per car sold in March to autism center
DEALER FEATURED COPY

Through March 31, $100 per each vehicle purchased at any of the three Gaudin dealerships — Gaudin Ford, Ford Country and Gaudin Porsche — will go to the March to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center.

Towbin Kia in the Valley Automall features a variety of Niro EVs and an Electric Vehicle Educat ...
Kia leads charge with EV lineup
DEALER provided CONTENT

With the tremendous shift in the automotive market manufacturing process gravitating towards electric, the Niro EV has become one of Towbin Kia’s most popular electric vehicle options.

A construction worker pours a second-floor column at Centennial Subaru, Southern Nevada’s new ...
Centennial Subaru second-floor pouring nears
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru, a $40 million, three-story dealership under construction at the corner of Centennial Boulevard and U.S. 95, is scheduled to open to the general public in November.

Vegas Roots Rescue is a nonprofit animal rescue focused on rescuing, rehabilitating and finding ...
CardinaleWay to host St. Patrick’s Day event
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

CardinaleWay Mazda and CardinaleWay Acura will host a special event on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, at its dealerships on 6950 W. Sahara Ave.