Centennial Subaru interior structures taking shape

Centennial Subaru, a three-story, 131,879-square-foot automotive dealership located at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95, is scheduled to open in November.

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru's construction completion is on schedule for a 2022 fall opening. (Centennial Subaru)

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru’s car wash walls and roof, bathroom structures and third-floor walls have been set in place. The next construction milestone will be the first-floor concrete slab pouring scheduled for May.

“We’re about 20 percent complete,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “Vehicle lifts in our 35 service bays are being installed in May with the massive steel framing for our 11,018 square-foot glass vehicle showroom that will be the face of our dealership set to soon be erected.”

Centennial Subaru, an impressive three-story 131.879 square-foot automotive dealership, located on 5.49 acres at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95, is scheduled to open to the public in November. It will feature a 3,832 square-foot covered vehicle display patio on the first level, including a 26,527 square foot service garage and a 7,809 square-foot parts warehouse.

The third level will have 55 service vehicle parking stalls, along with 54 employee-parking lanes. One of Centennial Subaru’s unique features will be 10 illuminated vehicle display windows that will be visible to drivers on U.S. 95 and Centennial Center Boulevard.

“Our motto is we want to be part of the community,” Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters said. “We want to build lifelong relationships with the community, our associates and the guests who come do business with us. We think it’s going to work well.”

Ascent Automotive Group is a platform comprised of various dealerships located across America with a focus on next-level customer service and care.