Centennial Subaru’s second floor to be poured this month

Centennial Subaru’s second-floor shoring is currently underway. (Centennial Subaru)

Construction workers are shown erecting shearing walls at Centennial Subaru. (Centennial Subaru)

Second-floor shoring is nearing completion at Centennial Subaru, Las Vegas’ newest automotive dealership, which is under construction at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95. Five shearing walls are being erected in preparation for the pouring of the second floor, just in time for the Christmas holiday.

As progress rapidly continues on the $40 million, three-story, state-of-the-art facility, sewer lines will be laid this month, along with fire sprinkler lines and site screen walls. A concrete ramp leading to the second floor is anticipated to be poured before Christmas.

The second floor will house a 133-stall vehicle display area with 43,700 square feet of covered space. This level will give customers an opportunity to walk through and inspect vehicles in a shaded area.

Upon completion, Centennial Subaru will rise to three floors and be visible from Centennial Center Boulevard and U.S. 95

Centennial Subaru will open to the general public in November 2022.

“It’s very exciting to watch Centennial Subaru come alive and take shape from the ground up,” said Lee Butler, Ascent Automotive Group chief operating officer. “Every day I’m getting construction-site reports on how rapidly the dealership is progressing, right on target. Everyone at Ascent Automotive Group can’t wait until our dealership opens to the public. I think Las Vegas residents will be proud of what we are building in their thriving community.”