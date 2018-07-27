Challenger SRT Hellcat possessed by Dodge Demon

The only thing hotter than the Las Vegas heat is the ultimate hot rod at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, the 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat.

The 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat is guaranteed to turn heads, but don’t blink because with 707 horsepower you might just miss it. (Dodge)

The supercharged Challenger is the model second in command to the Dodge Demon and is guaranteed to turn heads, but don’t blink because thanks to its 707 horsepower, you might just miss it. The 6.2-liter Hemi SRT V-8 engine and the class-exclusive TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission produce peak performance.

Inspired by a rich and powerful heritage, the Challenger’s design evokes dominance on the road. The SRT is track-ready with features like the 20-by-11-inch aluminum wheels on Pirelli all-season performance tires, wide-body fender flares and performance-enhancing technologies, including patented air catcher headlamps and dual air extractors. Chapman Dodge also has both the classic and wide-body style available for purchase.

“The Hellcat is one of the fastest vehicles that Chapman has had the privilege of selling,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “The beautiful thing about the SRT, besides its obvious sleek appearance and power, is the fact that it is completely customizable and can be fine-tuned to the driver’s preferences.”

The fun begins once you sit in the heated and ventilated Laguna leather-trimmed driver’s seat. With 100 drive modes to alter, you can choose to reduce the steering effort, enhance acceleration and modify handling performance. The cluster display will provide everything from turn-by-turn navigation with UConnect to the available Dodge Performance Pages, which offer real-time stats such as engine performance and exerted G-force of your vehicle.

If 707 horsepower still isn’t enough power for you, Dodge just released the 2019 Dodge Challenger lineup, which features the 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye. Dodge claims that the supercar will go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds. Chapman is expecting the full 2019 Challenger lineup in the coming months.