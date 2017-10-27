Chapman Automotive fights breast cancer with Cars for the Cure

“Pink Saturdays” at Chapman have become a year-round initiative for breast cancer awareness, however, when October rolls around, it goes into full effect. Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month has become a personal cause for Lawrence Ennis, general sales manager of Chapman Warm Springs. Ennis and his team members wear pink attire and pink ribbons as a way to pay tribute to Ennis’ mother, who lost her battle with breast cancer, and to raise awareness about the importance of early detection.

Chapman Automotive Think “pink” at Chapman Chrysler Jeep this weekend and help raise awareness to fight breast cancer. The Pink Jeep is on site at Chapman Chrysler Jeep located in the Valley Automall in Henderson.

“Pink Saturdays” at Chapman have become a year-round initiative for breast cancer awareness, however, when October rolls around, it goes into full effect. Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month has become a personal cause for Lawrence Ennis, general sales manager of Chapman Warm Springs. Ennis and his team members wear pink attire and pink ribbons as a way to pay tribute to Ennis’ mother, who lost her battle with breast cancer, and to raise awareness about the importance of early detection.

While Ennis supports breast cancer awareness all year long with monthly donations to the American Cancer Society, he also leads the Cars for the Cure program at Chapman, which will give $100 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for every car sold at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall during the four-day event starting Friday. With a donation goal of $2,500, the dealership also will donate $5 to the American Cancer Society for every preregistered test drive taken during the event.

“Unfortunately, we all know someone who has battled or is battling breast cancer. I’m proud to see my team come together to support the Susan G. Komen Foundation each year,” Ennis said. “I am so grateful to have the opportunity to bring my personal cause to my professional platform here at Chapman. It is a true example of commitment and dedication to an effort that is near and dear to my heart.”