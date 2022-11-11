47°F
jeff_german
Dealer News

Chapman Automotive, U.S. Bank gift new vehicles to veterans

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
November 11, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Attending the key presentation at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram are Tom Kilgannon, Freedom Alliance; Scott Stephens, Chapman Automotive; U.S. Army veteran Duane Brown; U.S. Army veteran Naeem Molette and family; Clark Wood, U.S. Bank; and Bob Thomas, Operation Homefront. (Chapman)

U.S. Bank and Chapman Automotive Group, working through national nonprofit organizations Operation Homefront and Freedom Alliance, donated two new 2022 vehicles to deserving U.S. Army veterans Naeem Molette and Duane Brown in October.

“The Chapman Automotive Group is excited to continue our ongoing support of U.S. veterans and their families with the presentation of these vehicles to these outstanding veterans,” said Scott Stephens, general sales manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “We are proud to partner with U.S. Bank, Operation Homefront and Freedom Alliance to make this happen.”

Naeem Molette, 37, served eight years in the U.S. Army prior to being honorably discharged in July 2011. During his time in service, Molette served three years overseas in Pyeongtaek, South Korea Camp Humphreys, and was a weapon maintenance specialist. Molette sustained injuries to his hand and leg while in service. The Molettes are a large family of seven.

Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Duane M. Brown defended the country for more than 20 years. He served as a combat journalist and public affairs chief. He has served on deployments to Kuwait, Qatar, Kosovo and Iraq and received multiple awards and decorations including the Combat Action Badge, the Parachutist Badge and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. Brown was wounded when his armored personnel carrier was struck by a roadside bomb in 2005.

Operation Homefront works to build strong, stable and secure military families of veterans who have been deployed and/or combat-wounded so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.

Freedom Alliance works to advance the American heritage of freedom by honoring and encouraging military service, defending the sovereignty of the United States and promoting a strong national defense.

