Chapman donates in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Again this October, Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram pledges to raise awareness in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All month long, Chapman will be making a donation to Susan G. Komen Nevada for every vehicle sold, no matter the make or model.

Each fall, Chapman reignites its passion for finding a cure and urges customers to support the organization and Think Pink. Last year, Chapman raised a total of $4,800 for the foundation during a four-day event, Cars for the Cure, and this October it will surpass that amount.

“At Chapman, we work to remain active in the community, and we thought this initiative would be a great way to raise awareness and funds for the foundation,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “And there’s no better time to buy a Jeep than the Jeep Adventure Days sales event, so not only will you be helping a good cause, but you’ll be saving on America’s favorite off-roading vehicle.”

