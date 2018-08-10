Chapman fulfills dream of being a Raider for a day

The Chapman Chrysler Jeep Ram, in partnership with KVVU-TV, Fox 5, recently sent two individuals to Oakland, California, as part of its Raider for a Day promotion. From July 13-21, viewers of Fox 5 News at 6 p.m. were invited to participate in the Raider for a Day Sweepstakes.

April Hiett poses with Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis. (April Hiett)

Each night the audience received a Raider code word and were asked to complete the online entry form on Fox 5’s Facebook page to register. On July 24, Las Vegan April Hiett was announced the winner of the contest, and she was thrilled to get a firsthand experience of what it’s like to be part of a professional football team.

“We are so excited for the Raiders to come to Las Vegas,” Hiett said. “I know the community will embrace the Raiders, just as they did the Golden Knights, and I can’t wait to see the positive impact they have on the community and Las Vegas economy.”

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity included a round-trip airfare package for two to Oakland, a two-night stay and two VIP passes to the Raiders training camp. On their trip, Hiett and her husband, Donald, had breakfast with the team, got decked out in Raiders swag and spent the day at Raiders training camp meeting coaching staff and players.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep Ram supports the Raiders and was enthusiastic about giving two locals the chance to get an inside look at the organization before it officially makes its debut as the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2020 season.

“Community comes first at Chapman and we’re happy to hear that a wonderful hometown couple created a lasting memory and were able to call themselves Raiders for a day,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “The Raiders are an amazing organization and we’re excited to welcome them to Las Vegas with open arms.”

Since the 2020 football season will be here before you know it, it may be time to start thinking about the perfect tailgating truck. Carponents.com ranked the Ram 1500 in the No. 1 spot on their list of the six best trucks for tailgating and, with the game day features included in the 2019 model, it is no surprise why.

One reason the 1500 is at the top of the list is because of the optional RamBox cargo management system, which includes a 400-watt adapter, LED lights and storage space that can act as a cooler with an accessible drain and ability to fit more than 250 beverage cans. Other features include a wide cargo bed with a maximum volume of 61.5 cubic feet and the Uconnect WiFi that allows sports enthusiasts to stay up to date on scores.