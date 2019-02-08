Chapman raises funds for Susan G. Komen Foundation

Ryan Payne, general sales manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep, and staff present check to Chelsea Robinson, executive director of Susan G. Komen Nevada. (Chapman Chrysler Jeep)

Chapman Chrysler Jeep made good on a pledge made in 2018 to raise awareness in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month by making a donation to Susan G. Komen Nevada for every vehicle sold throughout the month of October. In January, Chapman followed up on its promise by providing a check to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for $7,850.

“Our decision to donate a portion of every car sold to the Susan G. Komen Foundation was heavily encouraged by our caring employees and staff here at Chapman,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “In 2017, we held a four-day event honoring National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it was heartwarming to see such great support all month long and across multiple Chapman dealerships through our Think Pink campaign.”

Chapman’s dedication to finding a cure and urging customers to support the organization is the reason Chapman’s donation increased by more than 60 percent from 2017.

“Chapman has been a great partner by helping us turn raising awareness into action throughout the valley to support our local breast cancer community,” said Chelsea Robinson, executive director of Susan G. Komen Nevada. “We truly appreciate Chapman’s support year after year.”