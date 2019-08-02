Chapman showroom upgraded to better assist customers

Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall has been undergoing a makeover to better serve its customers. The sales floor has added 75 feet of showroom space, opening it up for more displays.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep’s redesigned showroom will make buying a car even easier and will help customers find the vehicle of their dreams. (Chapman)

Throughout the past few months, Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall has been undergoing a makeover to better serve its customers. From floor to ceiling, the showroom has been remodeled and enhanced.

With an additional 75 feet of showroom space, the sales floor has opened up for more displays, including a fun outdoors display area featuring the all-new Gladiators, lifted Wranglers and Grand Cherokees. Also, new FCA-approved furnishings were updated throughout the dealership, accommodating all guests.

“Removing the sales tower and placing the reception and sales desks to a more centralized location in the showroom has made the experience easier for customers and far more welcoming,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “We want our customers to feel comfortable when approaching managers, and the redesign has proved to help the process move freely and without restrictions.”

With the showroom, Chapman’s parts department also received a makeover. Chapman is Nevada’s only American Expedition Vehicles-authorized dealer and sells the best off-road performance packages for Jeeps and Rams. Factory-trained and certified professionals in the service and parts department will inform customers on the latest technology, hardware and upgrades for a Jeep.