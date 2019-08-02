107°F
Dealer News

Chapman showroom upgraded to better assist customers

August 2, 2019 - 2:35 pm
 

Throughout the past few months, Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall has been undergoing a makeover to better serve its customers. From floor to ceiling, the showroom has been remodeled and enhanced.

With an additional 75 feet of showroom space, the sales floor has opened up for more displays, including a fun outdoors display area featuring the all-new Gladiators, lifted Wranglers and Grand Cherokees. Also, new FCA-approved furnishings were updated throughout the dealership, accommodating all guests.

“Removing the sales tower and placing the reception and sales desks to a more centralized location in the showroom has made the experience easier for customers and far more welcoming,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “We want our customers to feel comfortable when approaching managers, and the redesign has proved to help the process move freely and without restrictions.”

With the showroom, Chapman’s parts department also received a makeover. Chapman is Nevada’s only American Expedition Vehicles-authorized dealer and sells the best off-road performance packages for Jeeps and Rams. Factory-trained and certified professionals in the service and parts department will inform customers on the latest technology, hardware and upgrades for a Jeep.

Miguel and Stephanie Landrove made a large donation of pajamas at Findlay Volkswagen in the Val ...
Findlay Volkswagen holds show, drive for needy
Findlay Volkswagen Henderson supported the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s Community Cares Pajama Drive, which collects that clothing for men, women and children. The collection will be donated to S.A.F.E. House Nevada.

Infiniti of Las Vegas recently received a 2018 Award of Excellence. (Infiniti of Las Vegas)
Infiniti of Las Vegas receives 2018 Award of Excellence
Infiniti of Las Vegas was one of only 11 dealerships in the country to earn the 2018 Award of Excellence that recognizes outstanding performance in client service, vehicle sales and business management. The Las Vegas dealership also ranked No. 1 in Infiniti’s Western Region.

The highly capable 2019 Dodge Durango is ready for any summer road trip. (Dodge)
Dodge Durango voted one of best road trip vehicles
Chapman Automotive dealerships are selling the Dodge Durango, a perfect family SUV that was recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com.

Findlay Automotive Group recently donated a check for $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. In ...
Findlay supports Red Rock Search and Rescue
Findlay Automotive Group donated $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. The donation marked the sixth year that Findlay Automotive Group has supported the nonprofit group.

The 2020 Kia Telluride sport utility vehicle is available at Findlay Kia. (Findlay)
2020 Telluride in high-demand at Findlay Kia
The Kia Telluride won “Best in Show” at Cars.com’s Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Since the Telluride arrived at Findlay Kia in March, models have been purchased quickly.

Attending the Fourth of July Celebration at Skye Canyon were Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Se ...
Celebration brings 5,000 guests to Skye Canyon
The Fourth of July Celebration held at Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas was co-sponsored by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet. Kent Ahrens, general manager and partner of Ed Bozarth Nevada, Councilman Stavros Anthony, MayorPro Tem Michele Fiore and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman welcomed 5,000 guests to the celebration.

Cortney and Bryce Alvord recently purchased two vehicles through the Findlay-Joydrive process. ...
Buy car online, get home delivery with Findlay-Joydrive
Car buyers who want to forgo a trip to a dealership completely can now purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle online thanks to a partnership between Findlay Automotive Group and Joydrive. The newly purchased vehicle will be delivered to the customer’s home or place of business.

Las Vegas Lights goalie Thomas K. Olsen signs a soccer ball for unidentified young soccer playe ...
Findlay VW Henderson hosts event with Las Vegas Lights FC
Findlay Volkswagen Henderson presented Lunch With the Lights that included a meet-and-greet June 6 with pro soccer player Thomas K. Olsen, starting goalie for the Las Vegas Lights FC. The event drew hundreds of fans.