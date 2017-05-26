Chapman Warm Springs passionate about breast cancer cure

Chapman Lawrence and Gloria Ennis flank KLAS-TV weatherwoman Sherry Swensk during the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on May 6 in downtown Las

A true advocate for breast cancer awareness and supporting its initiatives in Southern Nevada, Chapman Warm Springs General Sales Manager Lawrence Ennis and his work team participated in the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on May 6 in downtown Las Vegas. With a passion for finding a cure, Ennis led “Team Ennis” and its more than 25 participants during this year’s race.

Ennis’ passion runs deep, as his mother lost her own battle to breast cancer. He and his team at Chapman Warm Springs have coined their own “Pink Saturdays” in which employees wear pink clothing, pink ribbons and pink bracelets each Saturday to raise awareness for the cause. In addition, Ennis’ office, business cards, license plate holder and more don the signature pink ribbon.

“We’re a family at Chapman and it brings me great joy to see my team come together to join in a cause so dear to me, not just at this event, but all year long,” Ennis said. “We all know someone who has battled or is battling breast cancer, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation is an organization we’re proud to support.”

Ennis can often be found giving back to those in need alongside his son, Aaron. He is a member of the American Cancer Society’s Las Vegas chapter, and both family members donate their time to their local church. Ennis was born in San Francisco.

Ennis received his masters of business administration in 1990 from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he made the prestigious dean’s list. He became a salesman after answering an advertisement in the paper and has found it his calling ever since.