Chapman welcomes Raiders with custom Jeep

The 2018 Raidercon Jeep welcomes Raider Nation to Las Vegas. (Chapman Chrysler Jeep)

Calling all Raiders fans, Chapman Chrysler Jeep has a vehicle built specially for the Raider Nation. With the newest star athletes added to the roster and the 2019 NFL Draft right around the corner, Chapman took a note out of the Raiders playbook and made a few updates of their own to the Jeep Rubicon.

This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited JL Rubicon is completely customized inside and out. From embroidered Raiders headrests to the Raiders emblem and Raidercon hood logos, this Rubicon bleeds silver and black.

Ready for any battle, whether it be on the road, field or track, the four-wheel-drive Raidercon comes with 35-inch tires, a Skyjacker lift kit, DV8 front and rear bumpers with skid plates, LED lights, a Mile Marker winch, Surco roof rack and Thule Pod. The 2018 Rubicon also comes equipped with the Cold Weather Group vehicle package, including heated front seats and steering wheel and remote-start system.

“We’re excited for the Raiders to make Las Vegas their new home, and this Jeep will get the entire Raider Nation ready for game day,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “Chapman Chrysler Jeep has several customized Jeeps on the lot and being the only AEV authorized dealer in the valley, we make sure to find the perfect Jeep for all of our customers.”

Entertainment features include an 8.4-inch touch screen display, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM Guardian radio, Alpine premium audio system, GPS navigation and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

To learn more about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited JL Rubicon, visit chapmanchryslerjeep.com or call 702-558-3000 to schedule a test drive.