Dealer News

Chapman’s Chrysler Pacifica is most awarded minivan

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
March 20, 2020 - 11:56 am
 

Chapman Chrysler Jeep announced that its Chrysler Pacifica minivan continues to bring in outstanding awards and ratings for design and performance. Pacifica’s recognition includes being selected as a 2019 Best Buy by Consumers Digest, a 2020 Best Buy from Consumer Guide, 2019 Family Car of the Year by Cars.com, and was an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick for 2019.

In addition, Good Housekeeping, in partnership with Car and Driver, recently named the Chrysler Pacifica a Best New Car Award winner in the Minivan category for the second year in a row.

“Our customers love the Pacifica and constantly give us great feedback about how roomy it is and how cool the technology features are,” said Ryan Payne, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall in Henderson. “Of course, they enjoy that it basically drives and handles like a car.”

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was America’s first hybrid minivan. It delivers an 82 mpg equivalent rating and seating for seven. It seamlessly switches from electric to gas for greater peace of mind. The Pacifica also offers a package of efficiency, safety, security and convenience features that you won’t find anywhere else.

“With standard second- and third-row stowable seats, one of our favorite infotainment systems and an optional hybrid powertrain, the Pacifica is the best minivan you can buy,” according to Car and Driver. The publication has named the Pacifica to its 10 Best Trucks and SUVs list multiple times.

With Chrysler’s Uconnect infotainment system, the fun never stops in a Pacifica. With the available class-exclusive Uconnect Theater, Pacifica owners get dual 10-inch HD touch screens with a Blu-ray player, dual HDMI inputs, wireless headphones, wireless streaming (not compatible with Apple devices), Bluetooth remotes and built-in games and apps.

Chapman offers the new Pacifica in four trim levels: Touring, Touring L, Touring L Plus, and Limited. Chapman currently has all models available for immediate delivery.

