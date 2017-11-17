Classic Dodge fire truck housed at Findlay Cadillac

A classic ’56 Dodge firetruck formerly driven by late Findlay Automotive Group founder Pete Findlay is now at Findlay Cadillac.

A classic ’56 Dodge firetruck formerly driven by late Findlay Automotive Group founder Pete Findlay is now at Findlay Cadillac.

The story of the firetruck started in Detroit, where Pete Findlay picked up the vehicle and delivered it to Salt Lake City-based L.N. Curtis and Sons for conversion into a firetruck.

Once the conversion was complete, Findlay drove it back to his home of Panaca, where he was a member of the Lincoln County Fire Department.

However, after many years of usage, the truck fell into disarray after being stored outside in an alfalfa field in Panaca. Once Findlay’s son, Cliff, heard that the truck needed to be rehabilitated, he purchased it and sent it to Findlay Customs, which is next door to Findlay Toyota in the Valley Automall.

As evidenced by the expertise of Findlay Customs in the past, the firetruck was totally restored with fire engine red paint, an impressive sound system and rebuilt engine, transmission, brakes and driveline in a frame-up restoration. The restoration took about a year to complete.

The truck was first showcased at a parade in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. In Southern Nevada, it has been featured at various community events such as the Summerlin Fourth of July and Christmas parades.

“We have people come in to see the firetruck all day long,” said Bill Young, parts and service director at Findlay Cadillac. “There is a real allure to the vehicle which had an original sale price of $4,500.”

Cliff Findlay has fond memories of the truck.

“Pete Findlay would be proud to see the fire truck now,” he said. “It runs great. This thing is unbelievable.”

Findlay Cadillac General Manager John Saksa said the firetruck is a people magnet for the dealership.

“We’re amazed at how many people come into the dealership just to see the firetruck,” he said. “It’s very impressive and people are fascinated by it whether it’s in our showroom or in a parade.”

Further information regarding use of the firetruck is available by calling Young at 702-430-4305.