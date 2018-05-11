Desert 215 Super Store partners with club to raise $5,000 for Opportunity Village

An astute group of gearheads recently spent four days in Southern Nevada having great times in their hot rods while also helping raise funds for Opportunity Village.

Opportunity Village was the recipient of a donation of more than $5,000 donation after a gathering highlighting the Southern California Viper Club at Desert 215 Superstore in the southwest valley of Las Vegas. From left, Adam Joseph, vice president of philanthropy for Opportunity Village; dealership General manager Josh Grant; dealership parts manager Nate Plemons; and Viper Club member Mike Buckingham.

In what has proved to be the perfect combination, the Southern California Viper Club members combined their very cool cars with Desert 215 Superstore to raise the funds.

Culminating with a dinner from Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant, the event was spearheaded by Desert 215 Superstore owner John Grant and proved to be the perfect promotion. It attracted more than 40 Vipers and a crowd looking for a car show, an excellent meal and a chance to help Opportunity Village.

A member of the Opportunity Village board of directors, Grant is continually working to find ways to help the nonprofit agency, which has four campuses in Southern Nevada.

In fact, the dealership in the southwest valley has an impressive display promoting Opportunity Village, which received a check for $5,000 from a fundraiser that ended up several hundred dollars higher by the time the lights were shut off.

“We had an awesome time,” said Ken Alker, a 51-year-old resident of Santa Barbara, California. “We go to Pahrump to run at Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch. We go for the weekend twice a year.”

For Alker, the 490-horsepower GTS is the ideal way to relax.

“Driving the Viper generates a real adrenaline rush on the track,” he said. “It’s a great way to get your mind off of the stress of living.”

Ben Kawata, a 55-year-old dentist from Los Angeles, has a 2013 SRT Viper that has 640 horsepower and a 2003 Viper Competition Coupe that generates about 530 horsepower. Like the rest of the group, he really enjoys the speed and the therapy of going fast.

“It relieves my stress,” he said.

Viper owners displayed about 40 cars in the parking lot of Desert 215 Superstore.

“Tonight, thanks to our great friends at Desert 215 Super Store, more than $5,000 was raised to support the programs and services at Opportunity Village for over 2,000 individuals,” said Adam K. Joseph, vice president of philanthropy for Opportunity Village. “The OV vocational training, day services and employment resource center contracts are the focus of our attention each day.

“The OV Elvi were the stars of the show, taking center stage and entertaining more than 100 guests.”

Grant praised Opportunity Village and its mission.

“OV is doing incredible work in our community, and the organization relies on individuals like all of you here tonight to support the OV mission of pride, purpose and a paycheck for adults with disabilities,” he told the audience. “215 Superstore and 40-plus Viper cars tonight are honored to help in any way possible. Our entire staff enjoys our partnership and collaboration with OV.”

Further information regarding Opportunity Village can be found onine at www.opportunityvillage.org or by phone at 702-262-1521.

Further information regarding Desert 215 Superstore can be found online at www.desert215superstore.com or by phone at 888-215-7111.