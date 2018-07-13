Dodge Durango rated one of best cars to buy this summer

Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is a firm believer that summers are meant for fun and adventure, and the first step toward embracing that much-needed vacation is choosing the perfect car for the whole family. Last month, U.S. News and World Report ranked the eight best cars to buy for summer, and Chapman’s Dodge Durango ranked among the eight. It’s no wonder the 2018 Durango made the list with its impressive engine, sufficient seating space and the user-friendly tech features.

Dodge America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV is available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram is a firm believer that summers are meant for fun and adventure, and the first step toward embracing that much-needed vacation is choosing the perfect car for the whole family. Last month, U.S. News and World Report ranked the eight best cars to buy for summer, and Chapman’s Dodge Durango ranked among the eight. It’s no wonder the 2018 Durango made the list with its impressive engine, sufficient seating space and the user-friendly tech features.

Whether you set your sights for the beach or the mountains to enjoy quality family time, the Dodge Durango will get you there with ease. The top model, the Durango SRT, offers a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engine, producing up to 475 horsepower, and has a best-in-class maximum towing capacity of 8,700 pounds. Towing has now become effortless with the seven available SRT drive modes working to provide optimal stability control, torque distribution, shift points and more based upon your driving environment.

“One of my favorite features included in the 2018 models is the class-exclusive electronic eight-speed automatic transmission,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “It creates the smoothest ride possible, not to mention it improves gas efficiency and allows for ideal acceleration and shifting.”

The Durango offers three rows and more than 50 different seating configurations to carry your passengers and your cargo, eliminating the brawls among the kids in the backseat. In addition, a customizable 7-inch driver information digital cluster display, available BeatsAudio premium sound system and Uconnect Voice Command are all accessible with an easy push of a button on your steering wheel.

Chapman is currently offering discounts up to 30 percent off on every new Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram, which means savings as high as $20,000.