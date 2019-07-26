Dodge Durango voted one of best road trip vehicles

Chapman Automotive dealerships are selling the Dodge Durango, a perfect family SUV that was recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com.

The highly capable 2019 Dodge Durango is ready for any summer road trip. (Dodge)

Recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com, Dodge Durango is the perfect family SUV and is available at Chapman Automotive dealerships. From its rugged, muscle-car body style to the three rows of seating, the Durango will make every family member happy regardless of the next destination.

There are six different trims to choose from at Chapman dealerships across the valley. Drivers can find the SUV that best fits their next adventure: a V-6 engine, a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine that produces 360 horsepower and even a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engine with a Best-in-Class maximum towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds.

“Every father wants a vehicle that’s realistic for his family but at the same time wants a masculine, high-performance vehicle that still has the wow effect on the road,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “Included in U.S. News &World Report’s Coolest Family Cars list, the Durango is capable enough and comfortable to handle any road trip.”

With more than 50 different seating configurations and room for seven, the Durango guarantees that every passenger will fit comfortably on those long car rides. With high-end technology designed to make life easier and safer for the family, the Durango features the ParkView rear backup camera, electronic stability control, ready alert braking and much more. Passengers can stay connected with the 7-inch touch screen available with Uconnect systems, Android Auto integration, Apple CarPlay support and integrated voice command.