Dealer News

Dodge Durango voted one of best road trip vehicles

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
July 26, 2019 - 8:00 am
 
Updated July 26, 2019 - 2:50 pm

Recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com, Dodge Durango is the perfect family SUV and is available at Chapman Automotive dealerships. From its rugged, muscle-car body style to the three rows of seating, the Durango will make every family member happy regardless of the next destination.

There are six different trims to choose from at Chapman dealerships across the valley. Drivers can find the SUV that best fits their next adventure: a V-6 engine, a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine that produces 360 horsepower and even a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engine with a Best-in-Class maximum towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds.

“Every father wants a vehicle that’s realistic for his family but at the same time wants a masculine, high-performance vehicle that still has the wow effect on the road,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “Included in U.S. News &World Report’s Coolest Family Cars list, the Durango is capable enough and comfortable to handle any road trip.”

With more than 50 different seating configurations and room for seven, the Durango guarantees that every passenger will fit comfortably on those long car rides. With high-end technology designed to make life easier and safer for the family, the Durango features the ParkView rear backup camera, electronic stability control, ready alert braking and much more. Passengers can stay connected with the 7-inch touch screen available with Uconnect systems, Android Auto integration, Apple CarPlay support and integrated voice command.

THE LATEST
Infiniti of Las Vegas recently received a 2018 Award of Excellence. (Infiniti of Las Vegas)
Infiniti of Las Vegas receives 2018 Award of Excellence
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Infiniti of Las Vegas was one of only 11 dealerships in the country to earn the 2018 Award of Excellence that recognizes outstanding performance in client service, vehicle sales and business management. The Las Vegas dealership also ranked No. 1 in Infiniti’s Western Region.

Findlay Automotive Group recently donated a check for $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. In ...
Findlay supports Red Rock Search and Rescue
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group donated $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. The donation marked the sixth year that Findlay Automotive Group has supported the nonprofit group.

The 2020 Kia Telluride sport utility vehicle is available at Findlay Kia. (Findlay)
2020 Telluride in high-demand at Findlay Kia
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Kia Telluride won “Best in Show” at Cars.com’s Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Since the Telluride arrived at Findlay Kia in March, models have been purchased quickly.

Attending the Fourth of July Celebration at Skye Canyon were Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Se ...
Celebration brings 5,000 guests to Skye Canyon
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The Fourth of July Celebration held at Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas was co-sponsored by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet. Kent Ahrens, general manager and partner of Ed Bozarth Nevada, Councilman Stavros Anthony, MayorPro Tem Michele Fiore and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman welcomed 5,000 guests to the celebration.

Cortney and Bryce Alvord recently purchased two vehicles through the Findlay-Joydrive process. ...
Buy car online, get home delivery with Findlay-Joydrive
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Car buyers who want to forgo a trip to a dealership completely can now purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle online thanks to a partnership between Findlay Automotive Group and Joydrive. The newly purchased vehicle will be delivered to the customer’s home or place of business.

Las Vegas Lights goalie Thomas K. Olsen signs a soccer ball for unidentified young soccer playe ...
Findlay VW Henderson hosts event with Las Vegas Lights FC
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson presented Lunch With the Lights that included a meet-and-greet June 6 with pro soccer player Thomas K. Olsen, starting goalie for the Las Vegas Lights FC. The event drew hundreds of fans.

Green Valley High School student Molly Martin is seen with her 2019 Mazda3 purchased from Findl ...
Findlay Mazda offers Mazda3 for safety, style
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Parents of newly licensed teens will want to look at the redesigned Mazda3, which has been lauded for its safety, style, fuel efficiency and comfort.

American Red Cross of Southern Nevada's “Missing Types” campaign launched at Findlay Honda ...
Findlay answers American Red Cross’ call for blood
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The American Red Cross kicked off its “Missing Types” campaign at Findlay Honda Henderson in the Valley Automall. The organization is asking for blood donations.