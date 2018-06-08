Ed Bozarth honors vets during Memorial Day celebration

Ed Bozarth Nevada Chevrolet hosted a festive Memorial Day celebration that included a car show, food, live radio remotes, shaved ice and a Memorial Day moment at the flag for fallen soldiers. In attendance for the day’s festivities were the Vegas Valley Vettes (Corvette club), the Southern Nevada Camaro Club, John Mull’s Road Kill Grill, Oso Ono Shave Ice, KKLZ-FM, KWID-FM and special guest Shalimar Cabrera, executive director of U.S. Vets Las Vegas.

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet Ed Bozarth Nevada Chevrolet hosted a festive Memorial Day celebration that included a car show and barbecue food from John Mull's Road Kill Grill.

The cars started rolling in at 8:30 a.m. and were lined up for presentation by 11 a.m. At noon the American flag was raised from half- to full-staff, while the crowd was led in singing the national anthem by Scott Hartshorne of Celebrity Cars Las Vegas.

There were 63 cars in the car show, mostly Corvettes and Camaros. An interesting addition included a yellow 1979 Chevrolet Impala Station Wagon with 648,000 miles. The car has been coast to coast many times and has hauled just about everything.

A check presentation was made to U.S. Vets Las Vegas for $1,000. Vegas Valley Vettes and Ed Bozarth Chevrolet had a booth at the American Patriot Fest held May 12 at Craig Ranch Regional Park and collected donations at that time.

“Festivities aside, today is about remembering all who paid the ultimate price for serving our country and when presented the opportunity to help our veterans to do so. It was with great pleasure that we, and Vegas Valley Vettes, were able to come together and raise money for an organization that does so much for our local veterans,” said Kent Ahren, Ed Bozarth Chevrolet general manager, as he and Vegas Valley Vettes’ Curt Russell and Dave Kolkhorst presented the check to Cabrera.