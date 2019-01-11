Findlay Alfa Romeo welcomes 2019 Giulia Ti Lusso

The 2019 Giulia Ti Lusso recently arrived in the showroom of Findlay Alfa Romeo in the Valley Automall, and the celebrated model drew immediate attention at the dealership located at 210 N. Gibson Road.

Findlay Alfa Romeo general sales manager Christopher Preciado shows off the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso at the dealership at 210 N. Gibson Road in the Valley Automall. (Findlay)

According to newly named general sales manager Christopher Preciado, the dealership is heading into the third year of carrying the Giulia, and there’s no shortage of interest in the model that is designed and built in Italy.

“The power and performance along with the styling separate this car from other high-performance vehicles,” Preciado said. “It was launched in 2017. Alfa Romeo has a rich racing history, which dates back to 1910. Since then, the Giulia has been lauded by many followers, especially of those in automobile racing.”

Preciado said the buyer profile fits the premium luxury segment that includes younger buyers and some of the generation that remembers the classic Alfa Romeo Spyder from the 1980s.

“The market for Alfa Romeo appeals to men and women,” said Preciado, a 26-year-old native of Las Vegas. “People are tired of looking at the same slate of gray/black interiors, which is common with our German competitors. In addition, buyers can choose to have a contrasting interior with accent stitching. With this being an Italian brand, real leather available in red, tan, ivory and black comes standard throughout our entire lineup.”

However, it may be the performance that stands out the most.

“Ferrari engineers developed a new platform for the Giulia and also designed and built the engine which is a 2.0-liter with 280 horsepower and 306 foot-pounds of torque,” Preciado explained. “The engine has a zero-to-60 time of 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph. The Giulia sells itself with the test drive alone.”

Findlay Alfa Romeo also is offering huge savings on the few remaining 2018 models they have in stock.

“The 2018 models are going quickly,” said Preciado. “This is your opportunity to own something unique for your everyday driving.”